Giddy-Up!: Lauren Boebert Demands Colorado Judge Fast Track Divorce As Estranged Husband Drags His Feet

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is asking a Colorado judge to speed up her divorce case against her estranged husband of nearly 20 years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The two-term Republican recently filed court papers accusing Jayson Boebert of ignoring the petition she filed in April -- leaving her no other option but to seek a slam dunk divorce decree.

“As of the filing of this Motion, (Jayson) has indicated that he does not wish, and will not be, participating in the ongoing proceedings,” stated court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. “(Lauren) submits that the marriage is irretrievably broken.”