Giddy-Up!: Lauren Boebert Demands Colorado Judge Fast Track Divorce As Estranged Husband Drags His Feet
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is asking a Colorado judge to speed up her divorce case against her estranged husband of nearly 20 years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The two-term Republican recently filed court papers accusing Jayson Boebert of ignoring the petition she filed in April -- leaving her no other option but to seek a slam dunk divorce decree.
“As of the filing of this Motion, (Jayson) has indicated that he does not wish, and will not be, participating in the ongoing proceedings,” stated court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. “(Lauren) submits that the marriage is irretrievably broken.”
Colorado law requires a person to respond to a divorce petition within 21 days of getting served – and Jayson is avoiding the legal scrum apparently with hopes of reconciling with the mother of his four sons, ages 17 to 10.
“He feels the divorce is absolutely his fault,” a source told RadarOnline.com earlier this month. “Jayson feels that he was being selfish not having Lauren around him. He would see her an average of four days a month and it’s been rough on him.
“He felt like he was no longer a priority or important. There was a lot of loneliness and sadness while she was away, and Jayson felt that he communicated those facts (to her) poorly. You could see over time why this would dissolve a marriage," the source added.
The gun-toting congresswoman shot down any chance reconciliation on August 2nd when she filed a motion for “non-contested final orders” to ceremoniously end the marriage once and for all.
Lauren’s attorney has unsuccessfully tried to nudge Jayson, 42.
“The Court notes that Counsel has attempted to confer with the (Jayson) multiple times, but it appears was unable to contact him about his position regarding this motion,” stated the court documents giving him until August 23 to respond or object to the divorce petition.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lauren is seeking custody of their children and requesting that Jayson pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle.
Jayson earned a jaw-dropping $478k in 2020 while working as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions. In 2019, he pocketed $460,000, according to an Associated Press report.
Since filing for divorce, unsubstantiated rumors of an affair have swirled around the 36-year-old congresswoman, forcing her to shut down the allegation she is romantically involved with Christian country singer Sean Feucht.
"There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been," she said. "So, he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together."
The source also told RadarOnline.com that Jayson cannot afford an attorney because Lauren allegedly spent most of the marital funds.
“The truth is Jayson still loves Lauren very much and she means the whole world to him,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “He wants this process to be smooth and easy for both of them. He doesn’t know what the happy ending to this story will be, but he believes whatever happens, will happen for a good reason.”
Unless Jayson responds to the petition, a judge can issue a final divorce decree at an upcoming October hearing.