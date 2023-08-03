Lauren Boebert's Husband 'Can't Afford a Lawyer' and Has 'No Immediate Plans' to File Divorce Response, Source Reveals
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s husband has failed to respond to the divorce petition she filed because he doesn’t have the money for a lawyer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The two-term Colorado Republican blindsided her husband of nearly 20 years with the legal action on April 25, but according to the Mesa County Clerk’s Office, Jayson Boebert has yet to file a response to her claim that their relationship is “irretrievably broken."
“Jayson can’t afford a lawyer," a source close to the couple exclusively told RadarOnline.com alleging Lauren spent the majority of their marital funds.
But the source also said the 42-year-old dad is still pining for his wife.
“The truth is Jayson still loves Lauren very much and she means the whole world to him,” the source revealed to RadarOnline.com.
FYI — Colorado law requires a person to respond to a divorce petition within 21 days of getting served. It seems Jayson is avoiding the legal scrum apparently with the hopes of reconciling with the mother of his four sons, ages 17 to 10.
“He feels the divorce is absolutely his fault,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “Jayson feels that he was being selfish not having Lauren around him. He would see her an average of four days a month and it’s been rough on him.
“He felt like he was no longer a priority or important. There was a lot of loneliness and sadness while she was away, and Jayson felt that he communicated those facts (to her) poorly. You could see over time why this would dissolve a marriage," the source continued.
“Lauren and Jayson still communicate every day and he still considers her his best friend.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the gun-toting firebrand is seeking custody of their children and requesting that he pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle. Jayson earned a jaw-dropping $478k in 2020 while working as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions. In 2019, he pocketed $460,000, according to an Associated Press report.
Since filing for divorce, unsubstantiated rumors of an affair have swirled around the 36-year-old congresswoman, forcing her to shut down the allegation she is romantically involved with Christian country singer Sean Feucht.
While the married Feucht threatened to file a lawsuit, Lauren joked about the allegations, telling the Daily Beast, "How can I be with a man with better hair than me?"
"There is absolutely nothing romantic between Sean Feucht and I, nor has there been," she added. "So, he is a wonderful friend, and he and I have done a lot of events together."
Jayon refused to comment for this article but told the Colorado-based Westword.com that “there is nothing ugly going on. Neither of us have moved on to other relationships. Lauren and I are still very devoted to each other and our family."
“Jayson thinks Lauren is a great person and she has a great heart,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “The last few years have been really tough with the traveling, the schedules. The events. Jayson works lots of hours as well to raise the boys while she is away.”
“Lauren loves her boys very much and absolutely adores her grandchild,” the source said referring to her grandson who was born in June. “Lauren is such a caring person she deserves the best. She has always been the best for Jayson.”
The source told RadarOnline.com that Jayson doesn’t have any immediate plans to respond to the divorce petition.
“He wants this process to be smooth and easy for both of them,” the source said. “He doesn’t know what the happy ending to this story will be, but he believes whatever happens, will happen for a good reason.”