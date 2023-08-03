Lauren Boebert's Husband 'Can't Afford a Lawyer' and Has 'No Immediate Plans' to File Divorce Response, Source Reveals

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s husband has failed to respond to the divorce petition she filed because he doesn’t have the money for a lawyer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The two-term Colorado Republican blindsided her husband of nearly 20 years with the legal action on April 25, but according to the Mesa County Clerk’s Office, Jayson Boebert has yet to file a response to her claim that their relationship is “irretrievably broken."

“Jayson can’t afford a lawyer," a source close to the couple exclusively told RadarOnline.com alleging Lauren spent the majority of their marital funds.