GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Denies Being 'a Drug Addict Or a Stripper' In Bombshell Court Declaration

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was forced to declare she has "never been a drug addict or a stripper" in a sensational defamation lawsuit unfolding in Colorado federal court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking denial was laid bare in a two-page declaration seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by North Carolina political activist David Wheeler, who claimed he was slandered by the two-term Colorado Republican when she vigorously denied his salacious allegations.

Wheeler, who runs the political action committee (PAC) American Muckrakers, sued Boebert in federal court claiming she skewered him on national television and falsely vowed to file her own claim to shut down his operation.