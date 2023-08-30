GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Denies Being 'a Drug Addict Or a Stripper' In Bombshell Court Declaration
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was forced to declare she has "never been a drug addict or a stripper" in a sensational defamation lawsuit unfolding in Colorado federal court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The shocking denial was laid bare in a two-page declaration seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by North Carolina political activist David Wheeler, who claimed he was slandered by the two-term Colorado Republican when she vigorously denied his salacious allegations.
Wheeler, who runs the political action committee (PAC) American Muckrakers, sued Boebert in federal court claiming she skewered him on national television and falsely vowed to file her own claim to shut down his operation.
"When faced with Plaintiffs' well-corroborated scoops, reporting that Congresswoman Boebert served as a paid escort, had twice aborted pregnancies and had used illegal drugs including methamphetamine, Defendant went on the offensive by threatening litigation and making the news-story about Plaintiffs' character, funding, and alleged mendacity," according to court documents Wheeler filed in June.
The gun-toting firebrand fired back with a 23-page motion to have the lawsuit tossed out “with prejudice,” charging Boebert had a right to defend herself against the baseless lawsuit designed to disrupt her re-election campaign.
“(Wheeler’s) complaint reflects an ill-advised attempt to regulate the political arena through a strategic lawsuit,” Boebert’s renowned lawyer Andrew Nussbaum wrote in court documents. “Because the First Amendment shields speech made in the “highly charged atmosphere” of “an intense political campaign” from judicial scrutiny…(Wheeler’s) complaint fails as a matter of law.”
Included in the motion was Boebert’s stunning declaration, in which she denied working as a “prostitute” through the website SugarDaddyMeet.com and aborted two unwanted pregnancies in 2004 and 2009.
Wheeler’s sensational claims, which the Donald Trump ally described as “misogynistic slurs,” alleged “she (was) hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert’s rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in Aspen,” the court documents stated. “At that meeting, Wheeler stated, without any substantiation, Cruz allegedly encouraged her to run for Congress.”
“In my opinion, these statements are defamatory and were part of a concerted partisan effort to defeat my re-election campaign,” Boebert said in the sworn statement obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“A five-minute internet search would have revealed that I was pregnant with my sons during the time Mr. Wheeler accused me of having an abortion,” she added in the August 22 document.
“From 2013-2022, I owned a successful small business in Rifle, Colorado and ran two successful congressional campaigns. It strains credulity to believe that during that time I was engaged in the scandalous activities alleged by Mr. Wheeler.”
Wheeler also published text messages accusing Boebert of earning extra income as a stripper — allegations her attorney called "patently false," according to court documents.
The titillating lawsuit comes amid a poll by Keating Research that showed Boebert trialing her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by two percentage points in the closely watched race for Colorado’s third congressional seat.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Boebert, 36, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years, Jayson, and is seeking custody and child support payments for her four sons, ages 17 and 10.