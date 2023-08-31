Lauren Boebert Accused of Perjury in Bombshell Lawsuit, Faces Being Deposed Over Stripper Claim

The political activist who filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to seek perjury charges against the MAGA mouthpiece for allegedly making a fact-challenged declaration in federal court, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

David B. Wheeler, the head of the political action committee (PAC) American Muckrakers, charged the two-term Republican allegedly fibbed in the sworn statement seeking to dismiss the case — and he’s eager to grill Boebert in an all-encompassing deposition.

"We intend to refer Boebert to the appropriate authorities when we prove she lied on the affidavit she attached to her motion to dismiss," Wheeler exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "We're going to hold her feet to the fire…We’re going to ask her on the record, under the penalty of perjury.”