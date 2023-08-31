Lauren Boebert Accused of Perjury in Bombshell Lawsuit, Faces Being Deposed Over Stripper Claim
The political activist who filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to seek perjury charges against the MAGA mouthpiece for allegedly making a fact-challenged declaration in federal court, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
David B. Wheeler, the head of the political action committee (PAC) American Muckrakers, charged the two-term Republican allegedly fibbed in the sworn statement seeking to dismiss the case — and he’s eager to grill Boebert in an all-encompassing deposition.
"We intend to refer Boebert to the appropriate authorities when we prove she lied on the affidavit she attached to her motion to dismiss," Wheeler exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "We're going to hold her feet to the fire…We’re going to ask her on the record, under the penalty of perjury.”
"I've had lawyers say they would pay me to be in the room for Boebert's deposition" he added. "This will be the mother of all depositions because she’s opened so many cans of worms. We're going to talk about Jan. 6th, we're going to talk about abortions and everything else.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Boebert was forced to declare she has “never been a drug addict or stripper” in the sensational lawsuit in Colorado federal court where she is accused of slandering Wheeler on television news by refuting his allegations.
The gun-toting firebrand recently fired back with a 23-page motion to have the lawsuit tossed “with prejudice,” charging she had a right to defend herself against the baseless lawsuit designed to disrupt her re-election campaign.
Wheeler filed his lawsuit in June charging Boebert went on a slash and burn campaign to discredit him after she was accused of being “a paid escort, had twice aborted pregnancies and had used illegal drugs including methamphetamine.”
“Defendant went on the offensive by threatening litigation and making the news-story about (Wheeler’s) character, funding, and alleged mendacity," according to court documents.
In an interview with RadarOnline.com, Wheeler ripped into Boebert’s two-page declaration charging the document contains evasive answers and half-truths.
“In the attached affidavit, signed under penalty of perjury, Boebert does not deny being a paid escort, having abortions other than in 2004 & 2009, dancing nude, or illegal drug use as we alleged in our past (website) posts,” Wheeler told RadarOnline.com. “She obfuscates these points by providing parsed denials with words we never used.”
Wheeler explained that he never referred to Boebert as a “prostitute” but instead called her an "unregistered paid escort” on SugarDaddyMeet.com “which is legal in some locales in Colorado.”
“There is a big difference legally in Colorado between ‘escort’ which is our allegation and legal, and ‘prostitute’ which is her word and illegal,” he points out.
- GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Denies Being 'a Drug Addict Or a Stripper' In Bombshell Court Declaration
- Lauren Boebert Demands Colorado Judge Fast Track Divorce As Estranged Husband Drags His Feet
- Lauren Boebert's Husband 'Can't Afford a Lawyer' and Has 'No Immediate Plans' to File Divorce Response, Source Reveals
Wheeler concedes Boebert never had abortions in 2004 and 2009, as he previously claimed on his website, but wonders why her declaration didn’t say she NEVER had “any abortions” in her lifetime.
“Boebert doesn't deny ever having abortions outside the years of 2004 and 2009 in this affidavit despite telling Sean Hannity she never had abortions – ever," Wheeler charged.
He insisted he never accused Boebert of being a stripper or drug addict.
“We always used our source's words, that she ‘danced nude’ at a club in Grand Junction,” he told RadarOnline.com “Why does Boebert use a word ‘stripper?’ Again, she's using words we never said to defend herself against an allegation we never made in order to try to pull a fast one on the judge.”
He added, “We never called her a drug addict and we're careful not to use that term. However, she doesn't deny ‘illegal drug use’ as we alleged in our original press release.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In her declaration, Boebert vehemently denied all the allegations and accused Wheeler of working for a Democratically funded donor hell-bent on ousting her from Congress.
“In my opinion, these statements are defamatory and were part of a concerted partisan effort to defeat my re-election campaign,” Boebert said in the sworn statement.
Boebert’s defense attorney, Andrew M. Nussbaum, declined to comment on this article when contacted by RadarOnline.com.