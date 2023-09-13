Caught on Video: Lauren Boebert and New Mystery Man Kicked Out of Musical for 'Causing a Disturbance' — ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’
Lauren Boebert was forcibly removed from a musical performance in Colorado over the weekend after the GOP House Rep. allegedly “caused a disturbance,” RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising incident took place on Sunday evening in Denver while Boebert and a mystery companion were watching Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater.
According to the Denver Post, the controversial congresswoman and the mystery man she was with were accused of “vaping, singing, recording, and ‘causing a disturbance’ during the performance.”
Theatre security also reportedly received “another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time were recording” approximately five minutes into the second act of the show.
“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher involved in the incident told the Denver Post.
“The patrons said they would not leave,” the usher continued. “I told them I would be going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”
Even more surprising are reports that Boebert asked, “Do you know who I am?” as she was removed from the theatre.
She also reportedly said, “I am on the board” and “I will be contacting the mayor” as she and her mystery companion were escorted into the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater’s main lobby.
Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, later confirmed that the MAGA congresswoman was removed from the musical performance on Sunday evening.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,'” Sexton wrote in a statement to the Denver Post on Tuesday.
Boebert also confirmed that the incident took place in a tweet posted to X on Tuesday evening.
“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” she wrote.
“Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident at the Beetlejuice: The Musical performance in Denver on Sunday night came months after Boebert filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert.
The GOP congresswoman cited “irreconcilable differences” in her initial court petition, and Boebert requested that the judge “fast-track” her divorce in August after her estranged husband allegedly ignored the original petition.
The identity of Boebert’s mystery companion is not currently known, and the pair were last seen holding hands as they walked away from the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver on Sunday night.