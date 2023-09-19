'Check Party Affiliations': Lauren Boebert Ends Romance With Aspen Bar Owner Quinn Gallagher After Learning That He Is a Democrat
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert announced that her romance with Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher has ended, RadarOnline.com can report.
The revelation came after Gallagher was exposed as a Democrat who hosted drag shows at his bar.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the controversy between Boebert and Gallagher started on September 10 when they were caught on camera fondling each other at a Denver performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.
The pair’s inappropriate behavior led to their removal from the theater, and the incident sparked subsequent outrage among the public.
Boebert spoke to TMZ on Monday and confirmed that she would not be going on a second date with Gallagher.
The MAGA congresswoman also advised others to check their potential partner's political affiliations before going on a date.
“Ultimately all future date nights have been canceled,” Boebert said. “And I’ve learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date.”
She still referred to Gallagher as a "wonderful man" but emphasized that they would not be pursuing a relationship further.
“He's a private citizen, and we have peacefully parted at this time,” she told TMZ. “Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best.”
In the footage released on Monday, Boebert was seen arriving at a Washington, D.C. airport before she confirmed that her months-long relationship with Gallagher was over.
The revelation followed the Beetlejuice incident where Boebert was caught on surveillance cameras giving ushers the finger after being kicked out of the Denver theater.
It was later revealed that Gallagher, a divorced father, had been secretly dating Boebert for several months.
Boebert, who announced her divorce from her husband of 18 years in May, was spotted vaping and taking selfies during the Beetlejuice performance.
When a pregnant woman seated behind the couple asked Boebert to stop, the Colorado House Rep. responded by calling her a "sad and miserable woman."
Boebert's behavior led to her and Gallagher being escorted out of the theater while Gallagher apologized to the pregnant woman and allegedly offered to buy her cocktails.
Boebert initially denied the allegations of vaping during the performance and she suggested that the smoke was from a fog machine. She then issued a seemingly sarcastic statement that downplayed the controversy and attributed her behavior to her "overly animated personality."
As RadarOnline.com reported, further revelations surfaced about Gallagher – including his Democratic party affiliation and the fact that his bar hosted drag shows.
The Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, co-owned by Gallagher, previously held events like the "Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show.”
Aspen Gay Ski Week also reportedly hosted an event at Hooch in January 2020.
“Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars,” Boebert once tweeted in opposition to drag show events.