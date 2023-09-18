‘A Disgrace to This Country': Howard Stern Blasts GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert Over Her Controversial 'Beetlejuice' Behavior
Howard Stern criticized Lauren Boeber this week after the MAGA congresswoman was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical for improper behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stern slammed Boebert on Monday during the latest episode of his SiriusXM program, The Howard Stern Show.
The 69-year-old radio show host shared his thoughts about Boebert after a caller dialed into the show and asked about the Beetlejuice incident.
According to Stern, the 36-year-old Colorado House Rep. is a “disgrace to this country” and a “liar.”
“Lauren Boebert is a disgrace to this country! Forget the politics. She’s in a t----y dress. She’s with some dude,” Stern fumed. “Looks like she’s obviously vaping, but also looks like she might be grabbing his p---s during Beetlejuice.”
“I don’t know what’s going on in Colorado,” he continued. “What are they – just got dumb people in Colorado. How do you elect someone like her?”
“I mean, how did she win an election? How does a woman like that win an election? I mean,” Stern fumed further during his nearly four-minute diatribe. “You know, there are certain standards – once you get caught lying like that, goodbye!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert came under fire last week after she and her date were caught on video being kicked out of Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver, Colorado.
The controversial congresswoman was accused of “vaping, singing, recording, and causing a disturbance during the performance.”
Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, later confirmed that the MAGA congresswoman was removed from the musical performance on the night of September 10.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Sexton wrote in a statement shortly after a video of the incident surfaced online.
“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert confirmed further on Tuesday night. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
Security footage from the night of the musical appeared to show Boebert vaping, singing, and dancing in her seat throughout the performance.
Also shocking was one moment in the security footage when Boebert appeared to grab her date’s genitals. Likewise, Boebert’s date appeared to grab her chest numerous times before the pair were ultimately escorted out of the theatre.
Boebert’s date that night has since been identified as Quinn Gallagher – a Colorado bar owner and suspected Democrat.
"I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat," a source close to Gallagher said after the Beetlejuice incident last weekend. "His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue."