Rep. Lauren Boebert Finalizes Divorce From Ex-Husband Jayson, Will Not Be Changing Name
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is now officially single after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Jayson, RadarOnline.com has learned. The congresswoman will be keeping her name going forward "after a tense and relatively quick hearing."
Lauren previously accused her heartbroken spouse of ignoring the divorce petition she filed in April — leaving her no other option but to request an order to settle it this month.
Mesa County Magistrate Katherine A. Barnes granted the two-term Republican's request and converted the next court date to a "non-contested final orders hearing" to set it in stone, documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
Boebert's lawyer, Annie Le Fleur, rejected the magistrate's plan for $1833.43 child support, according to Insider, stating that Jayson provided "ample" support for the former couple's children.
Jayson was in attendance after he appeared to be largely uncooperative with the proceedings, going without a lawyer during the hearing on October 10.
The hearing was delayed for roughly a half hour, according to eyewitnesses. The congresswoman was photographed carrying her grandson into the room, which Jayson said was because they had previously arranged for him to pick the child up.
Jayson and Lauren both dodged questions on their way out before being escorted into a black Mazda.
Lauren filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she said in a public statement at the time. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."
Jayson later defended the embattled GOP House Rep. after backlash over her behavior at a recent Beetlejuice musical following his initial outraged reaction to her divorce filing.
"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the process server had claimed.
Lauren made headlines in the weeks after when she and her date were spotted groping each other during Beetlejuice. She was also seen vaping during the performance, later speaking out amid the controversy. "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"
In a message shared via Facebook, her now-ex-husband showed his support.
"Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long," Jayson wrote.
"I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage. I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways."
"I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart."