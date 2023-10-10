Rep. Lauren Boebert Finalizes Divorce From Ex-Husband Jayson, Will Not Be Changing Name

Lauren filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process," she said in a public statement at the time. "I've always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult."

Jayson later defended the embattled GOP House Rep. after backlash over her behavior at a recent Beetlejuice musical following his initial outraged reaction to her divorce filing.

"Once he learned that he was being served with Dissolution of Marriage papers he was extremely angry," the process server had claimed.