'DENIED:' Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Dealt Legal Blow as Judge Refuses to Toss Scandalous Defamation Case
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was dealt a major blow by a federal judge who temporarily refused to toss out a bombshell defamation lawsuit filed against her by a political watchdog group, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
To make matters worse, Judge Kathryn A. Starnella denied Boebert’s attempt to avoid discovery — meaning the group can bombard the embattled politician with subpoenas for potentially embarrassing documents, emails, and text messages about her personal life.
David B. Wheeler, the head of American Muckrakers, filed the lawsuit in June, charging the MAGA-loving Boebert badmouthed him on national television after his group claimed she had two abortions, smoked methamphetamine, and once worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.
Boebert sought to dismiss the case by claiming she had a right to publicly defend herself against the scandalous allegations she vehemently denies. She also asked the judge to “stay” or block the intrusive discovery process that opens the door into her lifestyle and mysterious past.
But court documents from the October 5 hearing showed Judge Starnella waylaid Boebert on multiple fronts.
“ORDERED: Representative Lauren Boebert’s motion to stay discovery is DENIED,” the minutes of the hearing stated.
The judge also took the motion to dismiss the lawsuit “under advisement” and gave Wheeler two weeks to amend his complaint – a possible sign that the jurist thinks there may be enough evidence to proceed with a trial.
“The wins of the day were (1) the Judge didn't outright dismiss the case and (2) the Judge is allowing us to amend our complaint despite opposition from Boebert's attorney,” Wheeler stated in a post on his website.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wheeler alleged Boebert used her political clout and taxpayer funds to conduct a 2022 smear campaign against him and the group, which saw a 92-percent drop in donations.
The highlight of the campaign featured an appearance on Fox News where she threatened – but never did – to file a lawsuit against Wheeler and the donors.
Wheeler has vowed to also subpoena Sean Hannity and other top dog executives at Fox News to prove Boebert was hellbent on shutting down Wheeler’s operation.
What’s more, Wheeler has submitted into evidence a trove of titillating audio recordings from potential witnesses who claim Boebert allegedly puffed on methamphetamine, talked about an unwanted pregnancy, and plied her body on an escort service website.
Boebert, who is running an uphill battle for a third term against Democrat Adam Frisch, has denied all of Wheeler’s allegations, famously declaring in court documents that she has "never been a drug addict or stripper."
If the case goes forward, Wheeler plans to grill Boebert in an action-packed deposition and “hold her feet to the fire.”