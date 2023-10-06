'DENIED:' Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Dealt Legal Blow as Judge Refuses to Toss Scandalous Defamation Case

David B. Wheeler, the head of American Muckrakers, filed the lawsuit in June, charging the MAGA-loving Boebert badmouthed him on national television after his group claimed she had two abortions, smoked methamphetamine, and once worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Boebert sought to dismiss the case by claiming she had a right to publicly defend herself against the scandalous allegations she vehemently denies. She also asked the judge to “stay” or block the intrusive discovery process that opens the door into her lifestyle and mysterious past.

But court documents from the October 5 hearing showed Judge Starnella waylaid Boebert on multiple fronts.