Fox News' Sean Hannity And Boss' Son Lachlan Murdoch Marked as Subpoena Targets in Bombshell Defamation Lawsuit Against Rep. Lauren Boebert
Fox News bigmouth Sean Hannity and the son of mogul Rupert Murdoch may get subpoenaed in the bombshell defamation lawsuit against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Hannity and Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch are among 16 executives and producers that may have to turn over all the emails and text messages regarding Boebert's appearance on Hannity's show where she badmouthed David B. Wheeler, the head of the political watchdog group American Muckrakers.
Wheeler believes Boebert allegedly used the conservative news network as a bully pulpit on June 16, 2022, where she made “false and disparaging” statements against the group after it revealed she allegedly had two abortions, used meth, and worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.
Wheeler and his legal team are ready to slam the Fox News execs with subpoenas IF a Colorado federal judge decides to toss out Boebert’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and push the case to trial.
Wheeler believes he can prove Boebert deliberately went on a slash-and-burn campaign using her political clout as a congresswoman to shoehorn her way into Hannity’s interview desk where she threatened to sue American Muckrakers.
“(Wheeler) also have reason to believe that Representative Boebert used her office’s authority and influence over media organizations to attempt to silence (Wheeler) and believe that this allegation will be supported by discovery of the documents requested in the attached draft subpoena,” the court documents stated.
“(Boebert) didn’t just publish the defamatory statement to a third party, she broadcast to millions of people the statement that (Wheeler’s) ‘published false statements knowing they were completely fabricated.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wheeler’s lawsuit also accused Boebert of using her congressional office to push the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to launch an unfounded campaign finance investigation of American Muckrakers.
Even though the probe was dismissed a few months later, Wheeler claimed that gave Boebert enough time to engage in “concerted, malicious and intentional attacks” on American Muckrakers which saw its donations drop by 92 percent.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Lauren Boebert Accused of Perjury in Bombshell Lawsuit, Faces Being Deposed Over Stripper Claim
- Watchdog Group Accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Using Her Office To Sic Feds On Political Foe
- 'Conflict Of Interest:' Axed TV Talker Tucker Carlson Still Using Fox News Lawyers To Defend Himself Against Ex-Producer's Lawsuit
Boebert has vehemently denied all of Wheeler’s allegations and famously declared she had "never been a drug addict or a stripper” and she had every right to defend her reputation, according to her motion to get the case dismissed.
Boebert, who recently publicly apologized for vaping inside a Denver theater where she was caught red-handed on surveillance video allegedly groping her hunky date before getting tossed out, also claimed the lawsuit is designed to foil her re-election for a third term.
Wheeler, who filed the lawsuit in June, also plans to subpoena Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and on-air legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, if the judge determines there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial.