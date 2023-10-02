Fox News' Sean Hannity And Boss' Son Lachlan Murdoch Marked as Subpoena Targets in Bombshell Defamation Lawsuit Against Rep. Lauren Boebert

Fox News bigmouth Sean Hannity and the son of mogul Rupert Murdoch may get subpoenaed in the bombshell defamation lawsuit against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Hannity and Fox News boss Lachlan Murdoch are among 16 executives and producers that may have to turn over all the emails and text messages regarding Boebert's appearance on Hannity's show where she badmouthed David B. Wheeler, the head of the political watchdog group American Muckrakers.

Wheeler believes Boebert allegedly used the conservative news network as a bully pulpit on June 16, 2022, where she made “false and disparaging” statements against the group after it revealed she allegedly had two abortions, used meth, and worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.