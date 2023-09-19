Political Group Accuses Lauren Boebert of 'Illegal Acts,' Calling On U.S. Attorney in Colorado to Investigate Embattled GOP Rep

A political watchdog group is calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado to investigate alleged “illegal acts” committed by embattled GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The request comes days after MAGA-loving Boebert apologized for vaping inside a Denver theater where she was caught on video surveillance allegedly groping her hunky date before getting tossed out after a chorus of complaints.

The calls for action come as Boebert’s estranged husband Jayson Boebert went on Facebook to admit he cheated on the trouble pol and takes “full responsibility” for “the breakdown of our marriage.”