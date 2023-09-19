Political Group Accuses Lauren Boebert of 'Illegal Acts,' Calling On U.S. Attorney in Colorado to Investigate Embattled GOP Rep
A political watchdog group is calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado to investigate alleged “illegal acts” committed by embattled GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The request comes days after MAGA-loving Boebert apologized for vaping inside a Denver theater where she was caught on video surveillance allegedly groping her hunky date before getting tossed out after a chorus of complaints.
The calls for action come as Boebert’s estranged husband Jayson Boebert went on Facebook to admit he cheated on the trouble pol and takes “full responsibility” for “the breakdown of our marriage.”
David B. Wheeler, the head of the political action group American Muckrakers, asked U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan to “hold elected official accountable,” in a searing two-page letter accusing the two-term congresswoman of “allegedly using drugs.”
“I am respectfully requesting an immediate investigation into these serious allegations, including Boebert’s illegal ownership of a firearm while allegedly using drugs, and whether she was using illegal drugs when she applied for a gun permit,” Wheeler wrote in the letter obtained by RadarOnline.com.
What’s more, Wheeler also charged Boebert’s “vape device contained cannabis and other federally illegal drugs and alleged being used illegally inside this theater against state and federal law.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the far-right leaning Boebert was on a date Quinn Gallagher, a businessman who runs a gay-friendly bar in Aspen, when she was asked to leave the Buell Theater for vaping, talking, and singing during the performance of Beetlejuice.
Citing her on-going and “difficult” divorce, Boebert issued a apology for her erratic behavior.
“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert said in a statement. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”
Boebert also dumped Gallagher who she described as a “wonderful man” but according to published reports -- a rival Democrat.
“I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert told TMZ.
As Boebert’s life seemed to publicly unravel, her estranged husband of about 20 years stepped up to bail out the mother of his four sons, ages 17 to 10.
“I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways,” he wrote on Facebook. “Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long,”
In a desperate bid to keep her personal life top secret, Boebert has asked a federal judge to delay discovery in a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Wheeler who has accused the 39-year-old firebrand of being a former nude dancer and a Sugar Daddy type escort that endured two abortions.
Wheeler filed his lawsuit in June charging Boebert went on a slash and burn campaign to discredit him after she was accused of being “a paid escort, had twice aborted pregnancies and had used illegal drugs including methamphetamine."
In his letter to the federal prosecutor, Wheeler also included the tape-recorded interviews with two witnesses who allegedly backed up his claims.
Boebert has denied all of Wheeler’s allegations famously declaring in court documents that she has "never been a drug addict or a stripper.”