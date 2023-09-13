Lauren Boebert Pleads With Judge to Put Explosive Defamation Lawsuit on Pause One Day After She's Caught With New Lover
In a desperate bid to keep her personal life secret, Rep. Lauren Boebert has asked a federal judge to delay discovery in a defamation lawsuit just one day after she was caught misbehaving in a Colorado theater with a new hunk, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The Colorado conservative wants the judge to first determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with the lawsuit filed by David B. Wheeler, the founder of the political group American Muckrakers.
Wheeler has accused Boebert, 39, of once being a nude dancer, and a Sugar Daddy-type escort that allegedly endured two abortions — among other salacious charges.
Boebert, who recently slapped her husband of 20 years with divorce papers, claims the lawsuit is designed to derail her re-election campaign and an effort by Wheeler to use the court to deep dive into her past to ask, “thorny questions.”
"Defendant Representative Boebert, by her attorneys, respectfully moves the Court to stay discovery pending resolution of her motion to dismiss …. American Muckrakers PAC and David Wheeler’s complaint,” stated court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“Given the substantial First Amendment concerns raised by (Wheeler’s) suit, whose principal aim is to stymie political discourse, the motion should be granted.”
Wheeler filed his lawsuit in June charging Boebert went on a slash and burn campaign to discredit him after she was accused of being “a paid escort, had twice aborted pregnancies and had used illegal drugs including methamphetamine.”
Boebert filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit claiming she had right to vehemently deny the allegations and under the fair game rules of politics refer to Wheeler as a “political hack,” and a “left-wing political operative,” on national television.
- Caught on Video: Lauren Boebert and New Mystery Man Kicked Out of Musical for 'Causing a Disturbance' — ‘Do You Know Who I Am?’
- Lauren Boebert Scores Small Victory in Divorce Battle With Heartbroken Husband, Judge Fast Tracks Case
- Lauren Boebert Accused of Perjury in Bombshell Lawsuit, Faces Being Deposed Over Stripper Claim
“This is doubly true in light of the fact that (Wheeler’s and American Muckrakers) are attempting to convert what should be a matter for the ‘political arena’ into a matter for judicial supervision,” court documents showed. “Allowed to proceed to discovery, the Court will be forced to supervise highly thorny questions.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boebert and her new man, Aspen bar owner Jason Gallagher were tossed from the Denver theater Sunday when patrons accused them of “vaping, singing, recording, and ‘causing a disturbance’” during the performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.
The 36-year-old, wearing a stunning figure-hugging dress, was later seen walking outside the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater holding hands with the stud who seemed to be carrying her purse.
The action-packed theater date comes weeks after a Colorado judge agreed to fast track Boebert divorce from estranged hubby Jayson Boebert, who has refused to participate in the proceedings.
Boebert is seeking custody of their four children, ages 17 to 10, and requesting that Jayson pay for her lavish Washington, D.C. lifestyle.