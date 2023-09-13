Lauren Boebert Pleads With Judge to Put Explosive Defamation Lawsuit on Pause One Day After She's Caught With New Lover

In a desperate bid to keep her personal life secret, Rep. Lauren Boebert has asked a federal judge to delay discovery in a defamation lawsuit just one day after she was caught misbehaving in a Colorado theater with a new hunk, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Colorado conservative wants the judge to first determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with the lawsuit filed by David B. Wheeler, the founder of the political group American Muckrakers.

Wheeler has accused Boebert, 39, of once being a nude dancer, and a Sugar Daddy-type escort that allegedly endured two abortions — among other salacious charges.