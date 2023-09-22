Drag Queen Who Worked for Lauren Boebert's 'Beetlejuice' Date Says Pair Has Been 'Dating for Months'
A drag queen who worked at the bar owned by Rep. Lauren Boebert's handsy Beetlejuice date contracted the lawmaker's first date claims and said the pair have been "dating for a while." RadarOnline.com has learned.
After security footage revealed Boebert and date Quinn Gallagher's unruly behavior during the musical, the Colorado congresswoman attempted to downplay the incident and claimed it was their first date.
Drag artist Kendra Matic told TMZ that "everyone in town" has known about Boebert and Gallagher's alleged relationship for "months."
"First date and somebody’s touching your boobies like that?" Matic said as she shook her head and finger. "I know that they’ve been dating for a while, for months."
Boebert and her date were asked to leave after employees at Denver's Temple Hoyne Buell Theater over complaints about their behavior.
Theater staff accused Boebert of vaping, singing, recording on her phone, and disturbing those around her, including a pregnant woman who allegedly asked her to stop vaping, to which Gallagher offered to buy her a drink.
Two days later, Boebert took to social media and addressed being kicked out of the establishment. "It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she stated.
Boebert's cover was blown when security footage revealed far worse things went down than "laughing and singing too loud."
- Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Defends Her From 'Beetlejuice' Backlash, Blames Himself for Couple's 'Devastating Divorce'
- Political Group Accuses Lauren Boebert of 'Illegal Acts,' Calling On U.S. Attorney in Colorado to Investigate Embattled GOP Rep
- 'Check Party Affiliations': Lauren Boebert Ends Romance With Aspen Bar Owner Quinn Gallagher After Learning That He Is a Democrat
In the footage, a puff of smoke was seen coming from Boebert's seat. As the pair cozied up to each other, Gallagher groped the lawmaker's breast — and she returned the heavy petting by reaching over and sticking her hand between his legs.
The hot and heavy "first date" was cut short. It appeared the patrons sitting behind Boebert said something about their behavior as the couple stopped their fondling and turned to address the individuals sitting directly behind them. A theater employee later escorted the duo out of venue.
Given Boebert's past condemnation of the LGBTQ community and campaigning on Christian family values, critics branded the lawmaker a hypocrite.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"After that, I was more into this lady, Lauren Boebert, and I saw so much stuff that she said before that is horrible," Matic said as she noted she didn't approve of the alleged relationship because she "doesn’t like this girl” due to her "hate speech."
"Who cares what I do in my bed … At least I do it in my bed and not in a theater," Matic added.
However, Matic called Gallagher an "amazing guy," who "opened the doors" for her entertainment career.