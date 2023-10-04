Hear The Evidence: Scandalous Audio Recordings Being Used Against Rep. Lauren Boebert in Explosive Defamation Case

RadarOnline.com has obtained scandalous audio recordings from witnesses that will be used against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert in the federal defamation lawsuit filed by the political watchdog group that wants her out of Congress.

The shocking evidence was filed by David B. Wheeler, the head of American Muckrakers, who claimed the MAGA-loving Boebert badmouthed him on national television after his group claimed she had two abortions, smoked methamphetamine, and once worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Wheeler believes the smoking gun audio recordings will convince Colorado Judge Kathryn A. Starnella to shoot down Boebert’s motion to dismiss the case based on her claim that she had a right to defend herself against the false allegations.