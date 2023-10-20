Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses it After 'Absolutely Broken' Republican Caucus Fails to Unite Over Speaker Nomination

MSNBC's Garrett Haake was reporting from the Capitol on Thursday when he crossed paths with the Georgia lawmaker, who was fired up after a day of closed-door meetings in the wake of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan suspending his nomination after two failed rounds of voting.

"There’s a lot going on simultaneously here. A lot of confusion about what the actual plan is going to look like going forward," Haake said.

"Here is what I can tell you. Jim Jordan has told Republicans behind closed doors that he supports the idea of giving Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry temporary power for an extended period of time."