Matt Gaetz Confronted with Contradictory Statements About a 'Divided Republican Party' Following Vote to Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

matt gaetz denies ousting kevin mccarthy revenge house ethics inquiryjpg
By:

Oct. 8 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

In a recent interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker on Meet The Press, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz faced questions about his role in successfully ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Welker pointed out that Gaetz had previously expressed concerns about a divided Republican party and questioned the congressman on the potential consequences of McCarthy's removal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

matt gaetzs contradictory statements about a divided republican party
Gaetz justified his change in position of voting out the Speaker by stating that the current situation is different from 2018.

Gaetz had previously warned about the divisiveness that would result from removing Speaker Paul Ryan from his position.

In a Fox Business interview in 2018, Gaetz stated, "If we take Paul Ryan off the field right now...we will shatter into a bunch of factions fighting for power."

Welker pressed Gaetz on the inconsistency between his previous stance on party unity and his recent actions. She asked, "Where was that concern for party unity on Tuesday?"

matt gaetzs contradictory statements about a divided republican party
Matt Gaetz confronted Kevin McCarthy about alleged payments to influencers to post negative content about him on social media.

"We're in a very different position today than we were back then," Gaetz answered. "We had a leader who had made multiple contradictory promises that nobody could trust. So there was no way to move forward."

"Paul Ryan was in a quite different position in 2018, and you're not seeing factions divided," he continued.

According to Gaetz, there was a lack of trust in McCarthy due to his contradictory promises, leading to the need for change.

matt gaetzs contradictory statements about a divided republican party
Matt Gaetz denied recent rumors that he moved to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker as revenge.

Gaetz defended his actions by claiming that the Republican caucus is now "invigorated" and rallying behind Ohio Representative Jim Jordan as a potential replacement for McCarthy.

The Florida congressman expressed his support for Jordan and praised him as a hero. Jordan has also stood by Gaetz and defended him against calls for expulsion for his role in the anti-McCarthy revolt.

The ousting of the Speaker has sparked significant debate within the GOP, with concerns about the division within the party.

Gaetz's support for a new leader and his claim that factions are not divided have brought attention to his political volatility in the House.

The implications of McCarthy's removal and the potential consequences for the Republican party are still uncertain.

Gaetz's role in these events has also raised questions about his influence and the direction of the party as a whole.

Several members of Gaetz's own party have accused the congressman of outsting McCarthy for revenge or for his personal grudge against the GOP leader.

Gaetz furiously denied those rumors, claiming that his "dislike" of the former Speaker was an "urban legend."

