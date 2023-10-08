Matt Gaetz Confronted with Contradictory Statements About a 'Divided Republican Party' Following Vote to Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Gaetz justified his change in position by stating that the current situation is different from 2018.

"We're in a very different position today than we were back then," Gaetz answered. "We had a leader who had made multiple contradictory promises that nobody could trust. So there was no way to move forward."

"Paul Ryan was in a quite different position in 2018, and you're not seeing factions divided," he continued.

According to Gaetz, there was a lack of trust in McCarthy due to his contradictory promises, leading to the need for change.