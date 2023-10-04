Matt Gaetz Furiously Denies Ousting Kevin McCarthy as Revenge for Ongoing House Ethics Inquiry Against Him
Matt Gaetz furiously denied recent rumors that he moved to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker due to an ongoing House ethics inquiry against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after McCarthy was removed as House Speaker on Tuesday afternoon, Gaetz appeared on Fox News to discuss the historic vote.
Gaetz is currently the subject of a House ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use, and misuse of campaign funds.
The Florida congressman was also under federal investigation for allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor, although the probe was ultimately dropped by the Department of Justice in February.
“I'm the most investigated man in the entire United States Congress,” Gaetz told Fox’s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night. “I have been cleared by the FBI, DoJ, and the federal election commission.”
When asked about the rumors Gaetz moved to oust McCarthy as House Speaker as “revenge” for the ongoing House ethics inquiry against him, the Florida congressman said that was “totally false.”
He also insisted that his “dislike” of McCarthy was an “urban legend.”
But Gaetz then slammed McCarthy one more time on Tuesday night while talking to Ingraham about former President Donald Trump.
According to Gaetz, he is in “good stead” with the embattled ex-president while McCarthy apparently is not.
“I support President Trump, eager to campaign with him,” Gaetz noted. “Probably our private conversations I am going to keep to us, but I am in good stead with the former president.”
- 'Breach of an Agreement': Matt Gaetz Officially Moves to Oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy OUSTED After Historic Vote and Political Showdown Led by Matt Gaetz
- 'Move the F------ Motion!' Speaker Kevin McCarthy Spars With Republican Colleagues Over Removal Threats in Tense Closed-Door Meeting
“You know who you won't see on the campaign trail at a big rally? Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz continued. “Because if Kevin McCarthy took the stage at a Trump rally, he would be booed off it like Lindsey Graham.”
Meanwhile, McCarthy suggested that Gaetz moved to oust him as House Speaker as revenge. He also said it was “personal.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“It was personal,” McCarthy told reporters after he was removed from his role as House Speaker on Tuesday. “It had nothing to do with spending.”
“Just because Gaetz said something don't believe it's true,” he added. “I haven't heard him say one true thing yet.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy became the first House Speaker in U.S. history to be voted out of the role on Tuesday afternoon.
Congress voted 216-210 to remove McCarthy, and eight of the former House Speaker’s own Republican colleagues voted to have him vacate the position.