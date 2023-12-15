Kevin McCarthy Trashes 'Psychotic' Matt Gaetz Ahead of 'Bittersweet' House Exit: 'People Study That Type of Crazy Mind'
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy trashed Matt Gaetz this week, RadarOnline.com can report. McCarthy’s scathing remarks came as he prepares to leave Congress at the end of the month.
In the latest development to come after Gaetz moved to oust McCarthy as House Speaker in October, the departing California congressman slammed the Florida politician on Thursday.
According to McCarthy, Gaetz is “psychotic.” He also suggested that the FBI should “study” the GOP congressman’s “crazy mind.”
“He was psychotic,” the ousted House Speaker said of Gaetz. “People study that type of crazy mind, right?”
“Mainly the FBI,” McCarthy added in an apparent reference to the Department of Justice’s now-closed sex trafficking investigation against Gaetz.
Meanwhile, Gaetz responded and offered his “thoughts and prayers” to McCarthy as the former House Speaker prepares to leave Congress at the end of December.
Gaetz threw shade at McCarthy for reducing the GOP’s House majority with his “premature departure.” He also accused the California politician of only caring about “personal power.”
“Thoughts and prayers for the former congressman,” Gaetz said on Thursday. “We had a process. He was removed. He then chose to take his ball and go home, reducing our majority.”
“Kevin’s premature departure shows it was only ever about personal power to him,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCarthy announced that he was leaving Congress at the end of the month on December 6.
“No matter the odds, or personal cost, we did the right thing," McCarthy said at the time. “It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways.”
McCarthy then called his upcoming departure “kind of bittersweet” on Thursday.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” McCarthy admitted. “It’s not the timing I wanted to leave.”
“Yeah, I believe in public service,” he added when asked about his future political plans.
As RadarOnline.com reported, McCarthy’s decision to leave Congress came two months after Gaetz moved to oust the California GOP politician from the House Speakership.
Gaetz moved to hold a vote on the matter on October 3, and McCarthy was removed later that day.
“If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him, because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a week from now, I won’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore,” Gaetz said in October.
“He won’t belong to me,” Gaetz continued. “So if the Democrats want to adopt him, they can adopt him.”
GOP House Rep. Mike Johnson was later voted McCarthy’s successor after Congress went nearly one month without a House Speaker.
"I fought for what I believe in," McCarthy said after he was ousted. "I believe I can continue to fight, but maybe in a different manner."