Mike Johnson Compares Himself to Moses and Claims His Rise to House Speaker Was a 'Red Sea Moment' From God
Mike Johnson recently compared himself to “Aaron and Moses” and claimed that his sudden ascension to the House speakership was a “Red Sea moment” from God, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Johnson was voted House Speaker following Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the role in October, the Louisiana GOP politician suggested that God “prepared” him for the position.
According to Speaker Johnson, God first “spoke” to him and “prepared” him for the House speakership shortly after McCarthy was ousted on October 3.
Although Johnson initially thought that he would be the “Aaron” in the analogy, he later learned that God meant for him to be the “Moses.”
In the Hebrew Bible and New Testament, Aaron served as Moses’ assistant and was said to speak with God on Moses’ behalf.
“The Lord impressed upon my heart a few weeks before this happened that something was going to occur,” Johnson explained during a speech at a National Association of Christian Lawmakers event on Tuesday night. “And the Lord very specifically told me in my prayers to prepare, but to wait.”
“I had this sense that we were going to come to a Red Sea moment in our Republican conference and in the country at large,” he continued. “The Lord had been speaking to me about this, and the Lord told me very clearly to prepare and be ready.”
“Be ready for what? I don’t know,” he continued. “We’re coming to a Red Sea moment. What does that mean, Lord?”
Johnson then explained that he “prayed” to God for guidance for the chaotic three weeks that Congress was without a speaker.
God allegedly provided the GOP politician with “plans, procedures, and ideas” on how to fix the speaker-less House.
“Well, this is what the Lord may have been preparing us for,” he continued. “I started praying more. The Lord began to wake me up through this three-week process, in the middle of the night, and to speak to me and write things down.”
“Plans, procedures and ideas of how to bring this conference together,” Johnson continued. “At the time, I assumed the Lord is going to choose a new Moses, and thank you Lord, you’re going to allow me to be the Aaron to Moses.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson came under fire for several incidents connected to his religious convictions since rising to the House speakership on October 25.
Johnson once called humans “inherently evil” and argued that abortions are a “holocaust.”
He also once called America “dark,” “depraved,” and “almost irredeemable” during a speech given less than one month before he was voted the new House speaker.