House Speaker Mike Johnson Endorsed Book That Pushed 'PizzaGate' Conspiracy Theory, Used Homophobic Slurs: Report

According to CNN, the far-right novel pushed the conspiracy theory that Democratic leaders were part of an “underground pedophile cult” and that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts was directly connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson praised the work’s author, Scott McKay, in the foreword for the book. He celebrated McKay’s “valuable and timely contribution with The Revivalist Manifesto because he has managed here to articulate well what millions of conscientious, freedom-loving Americans are sensing.”