House Speaker Mike Johnson Endorsed Book That Pushed 'PizzaGate' Conspiracy Theory, Used Homophobic Slurs: Report
House Speaker Mike Johnson helped promote the debunked “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory in a book published last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after Johnson ascended to the House Speakership in October following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from the role, a 2022 far-right book has surfaced titled The Revivalist Manifesto.
According to CNN, the far-right novel pushed the conspiracy theory that Democratic leaders were part of an “underground pedophile cult” and that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts was directly connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Johnson praised the work’s author, Scott McKay, in the foreword for the book. He celebrated McKay’s “valuable and timely contribution with The Revivalist Manifesto because he has managed here to articulate well what millions of conscientious, freedom-loving Americans are sensing.”
“I obviously believe in the product, or I wouldn’t have written the foreword,” Johnson later said during an interview regarding the far-right novel. “So, I endorse the work.”
Even more startling are passages from the 2022 far-right tome that employed homophobic slurs to refer to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
One passage reportedly called Buttigieg a “queer choice” for the Transportation Secretary role, while McKay wrote that “Gay Mayor Pete Buttigieg is openly and obnoxiously gay” in another passage.
Johnson’s spokesperson released a statement following CNN’s report this week on The Revivalist Manifesto and the House Speaker’s foreword for the book.
According to Johnson’s rep, the new House Speaker was “unaware” of the “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory and homophobic passages found throughout the novel.
“The Speaker had never read the passages highlighted in the CNN story which he strongly disagrees with,” Johnson’s spokesperson insisted.
“He wrote the foreword as a favor to a friend, supportive of the general theme of the book but not as an endorsement of all the opinions expressed,” the rep emphasized.
Meanwhile, another investigation into McKay’s 2022 book found that the author also pushed the conspiracy theory that Democratic staffer Seth Rich was murdered by top Democrats for leaking Democratic National Committee emails to Wikileaks in 2016.
That conspiracy theory, much like the “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory, had been debunked several times by several different independent outlets long before The Revivalist Manifesto was published in June 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Johnson recently came under fire for several decisions he made before ascending to the House Speakership in October.
He once called humans “inherently evil” and argued that abortions are a “holocaust” in a pair of startling recordings from 2010 and 2022, respectively.
Johnson also called America “dark,” “depraved,” and “almost irredeemable” in yet another recording dated October 3, 2023.