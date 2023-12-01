Zachery Ty Bryan Avoids Bench Warrant, Testifies About Finances in $108k Battle With Movie Investor
Zachery Ty Bryan avoided possible jail time by appearing in court after a bench warrant was issued in his legal war with a movie investor. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the embattled Home Improvement star testified about his finances in a Los Angeles courtroom on November 30, which, in turn, canceled the warrant issued against him earlier that month.
Bryan was "sworn and examined" by a judgment debtor, with the former childhood star's bench warrant issued on November 2 "ordered quashed," the documents read.
He was ordered to return to court on January 18, 2024.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — a superior court judge issued a bench warrant for Bryan’s arrest after he failed to appear at a mandatory civil judgment hearing to address the $108k he owes the movie investor. Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit brought forth by a moneyman who claimed the ex-sitcom actor "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 movie Warning.
The investor accused Bryan of refusing to cooperate or make an attempt to pay the judgment — even after a process server tracked the actor down at his California home.
As this outlet exclusively reported, the moneyman even tried going after Bryan's residuals from 103 television, award shows, and movie appearances in hopes of collecting the $108k, but his attempts were shut down by the judge.
Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., by Moore over the film that featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
The investor battle isn't Bryan's only legal woe.
The actor — famous for playing Tim Allen's TV son, Brad Taylor, on Home Improvement — was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on July 28 after an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama, who alleged that Bryan hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.
He showed "signs of intoxication" when police arrived to question him before they hauled him off to jail.
"Upon contact with Bryan, I observed he appeared to show signs of intoxication. He had glassy watery eyes, slurred his words, swayed as he walked, and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bryan as he spoke to us," the officer's notes read.
RadarOnline.com obtained a video showing Bryan handcuffed in the back of a cop car while on his way to jail. In the footage, the troubled star went on a rant against his "psychopath" ex, who he claimed conspired with her father to get him locked up.
He also denied her allegations, saying he would "never hurt" the woman he shares three kids with.
Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over the incident. He received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."