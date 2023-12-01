Zachery Ty Bryan Avoids Bench Warrant, Testifies About Finances in $108k Battle With Movie Investor

Zachery Ty Bryan testified about his finances in a Los Angeles courtroom on November 30.

Zachery Ty Bryan avoided possible jail time by appearing in court after a bench warrant was issued in his legal war with a movie investor. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that the embattled Home Improvement star testified about his finances in a Los Angeles courtroom on November 30, which, in turn, canceled the warrant issued against him earlier that month.

Bryan was "sworn and examined" by a judgment debtor, with the former childhood star's bench warrant issued on November 2 "ordered quashed," the documents read.

He was ordered to return to court on January 18, 2024.