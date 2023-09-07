Zachery Ty Bryan Served Legal Papers at California Home After Being Accused of 'Avoiding' $108k Judgment
Zachery Ty Bryan can't allegedly "ignore" the $108k judgment he owes his ex-business partner anymore. The troubled Home Improvement actor was hit with legal documents after a process server tracked him down at his California home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The proof of service obtained by this outlet showed that Bryan was personally served at his 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in La Quinta on August 30 after being accused of "avoiding" the fraud lawsuit with an investor who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning.
Bryan received everything related to the trial, hearing, and declaration, including a civil subpoena for a personal appearance, the enforcement of the judgment, and an examination order — were handed over at 9:33 AM by a registered CA process server, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
This comes after the former childhood star was accused of avoiding his moneyman investor at all costs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., after being accused of "tricking" a movie producer out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film, Warning, featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
However, the film investor's attorneys say they tried to contact Bryan about the judgment but had no luck. They claimed Bryan "ignored all court notices and orders" and "refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery" — but knew about the judgment months ago and even spoke about it in the press.
The lawyers provided Bryan's Hollywood Reporter interview from June, in which he "admitted that he was aware" of the $108k judgment. They further pointed out that the Home Improvement alum — known for playing Tim Allen's oldest son on the hit show — stated on page 26 of the magazine “that he’s 'in the process’ of complying with the judgment."
Despite the interview, the movie investor's attorneys said, "Nothing has been paid on the judgment, which now totals over $111,000." Not only do they want Bryan to pay up, but they also want interest.
This isn't Bryan's only legal battle.
RadarOnline.com revealed the actor was arrested in Oregon on July 28 after a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records. Bryan was locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4.