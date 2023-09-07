Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Zachery Ty Bryan
Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan Served Legal Papers at California Home After Being Accused of 'Avoiding' $108k Judgment

zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

Zachery Ty Bryan was accused of "ignoring" the $108k judgment he was ordered to pay his ex-business partner.

By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Zachery Ty Bryan can't allegedly "ignore" the $108k judgment he owes his ex-business partner anymore. The troubled Home Improvement actor was hit with legal documents after a process server tracked him down at his California home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The proof of service obtained by this outlet showed that Bryan was personally served at his 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in La Quinta on August 30 after being accused of "avoiding" the fraud lawsuit with an investor who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

A process server tracked him down and served him legal papers on August 30.

Bryan received everything related to the trial, hearing, and declaration, including a civil subpoena for a personal appearance, the enforcement of the judgment, and an examination order — were handed over at 9:33 AM by a registered CA process server, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

This comes after the former childhood star was accused of avoiding his moneyman investor at all costs.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., after being accused of "tricking" a movie producer out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film, Warning, featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.

Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.

zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

Attorneys charged Bryan "ignored all court notices and orders" related to the case and judgment.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the film investor's attorneys say they tried to contact Bryan about the judgment but had no luck. They claimed Bryan "ignored all court notices and orders" and "refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery" — but knew about the judgment months ago and even spoke about it in the press.

MORE ON:
Zachery Ty Bryan

The lawyers provided Bryan's Hollywood Reporter interview from June, in which he "admitted that he was aware" of the $108k judgment. They further pointed out that the Home Improvement alum — known for playing Tim Allen's oldest son on the hit show — stated on page 26 of the magazine “that he’s 'in the process’ of complying with the judgment."

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

They want him to pay up and added thousands of dollars to his interest.

Despite the interview, the movie investor's attorneys said, "Nothing has been paid on the judgment, which now totals over $111,000." Not only do they want Bryan to pay up, but they also want interest.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

He was arrested in Oregon in July and charged with fourth-degree felony assault after a physical dispute with an adult female.

This isn't Bryan's only legal battle.

RadarOnline.com revealed the actor was arrested in Oregon on July 28 after a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records. Bryan was locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.