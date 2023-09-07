Zachery Ty Bryan Served Legal Papers at California Home After Being Accused of 'Avoiding' $108k Judgment

Zachery Ty Bryan can't allegedly "ignore" the $108k judgment he owes his ex-business partner anymore. The troubled Home Improvement actor was hit with legal documents after a process server tracked him down at his California home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The proof of service obtained by this outlet showed that Bryan was personally served at his 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in La Quinta on August 30 after being accused of "avoiding" the fraud lawsuit with an investor who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning.