'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract
Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more.
The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was completely "fraudulent."
"ZACHERY BRYAN misrepresented to the terms of the Investor Agreement between LOST LANE and WARNING to Plaintiff," the documents read. "More specifically, ZACHERY BRYAN created a fraudulent copy of the Investor Agreement between LOST LANE and allegedly WARNING." He claims the childhood star used the fake agreement to "trick" him into contributing funds.
According to the investor, the Fraudulent Investment Agreement was "doctored to mimic the original and legitimate Investor Agreement."
The contracts were similar, but "the legitimate Investor Agreement was electronically signed by WARNING" and "the Fraudulent Investor Agreement was not actually signed by WARNING. WARNING's signature was forged in handwriting."
The agreement was simple — the investor handed over $60K to Zachery's production company for the movie. In return, he thought he was getting "$60,000, plus a 20% premium of its contribution."
According to the contract, the investor "was entitled to recover at a minimum, $72.000" plus 1% of the net profits from Warning once it was released.
"Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the legitimate Investor Agreement was never signed by Warning," the lawsuit claims.
Despite the movie being released on October 22, 2021, the suit says the investor "has not received anything in return."
The investor says Zachery and his production company have "failed to compensate" him. Even worse, he alleges he's been "scammed out of an unknown amount of funds," including the profits from the movie.
The lawsuit claims he's suffered "economic damages and non-economic damages" due to Zachery's "doctored" contract. The investor wants $72K plus prejudgment interest, any initial royalties, and an added $180K, making the grand total $252K.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Zachery's rep for comment.