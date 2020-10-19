Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on October 16 in Eugene, Oregon, for allegedly choking his girlfriend.

The sitcom star, 39, was booked at 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 for a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report, according to Lane County arrest records obtained by Us Weekly.

Bryan — who was known for his role as Tim Allen‘s eldest son, Brad, on the ’90s show that aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 — was “taken into custody without incident” after neighbors called the police, a Eugene Police Department spokesperson told People in a statement. After arriving at the scene, officers found the actor “sitting outside an apartment” while the 27-year-old they identified as the woman who has been “in a relationship” with Bryan was at another apartment.

“An investigation found that during the dispute Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911,” the spokesperson told the publication. A report from The Associated Press said the alleged victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan’s arrest comes two weeks after he announced his split from wife, Carly Matros, with whom he shares four children, in a since-deleted Instagram post from October 1. The couple wed in 2007.