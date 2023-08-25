'Home Improvement' Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Ordered to Pay $108k After Blowing Off Movie Investor Lawsuit
More financial woes for Zachery Ty Bryan. The troubled Home Improvement alum has been hit with a default judgment after being accused of "tricking" a movie investor out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning.
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., for the movie featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. The suit claimed the investor was "scammed" into giving the embattled actor and his production company $60k for the film, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was "fraudulent."
The investor accused the childhood star of using the alleged fake agreement to "trick" him into contributing over $60k, with the promise he'd "recover at a minimum, $72.000" plus 1% of the net profits of Warning when it was released.
He later discovered the contract was "doctored to mimic the original and legitimate Investor Agreement."
"The legitimate Investor Agreement was electronically signed by WARNING," the lawsuit read. "The Fraudulent Investor Agreement was not actually signed by WARNING. WARNING's signature was forged in handwriting."
"Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the legitimate Investor Agreement was never signed by Warning."
While Bryan has been ordered to pay the movie investor, it might not be easy to recoup his money despite the default judgment. The Home Improvement star — famous for playing Tim Allen's TV son, Brad Taylor — recently claimed he couldn't afford the $50 daily payments for the ankle monitor he was slapped with after his felony arrest.
Bryan was arrested by the Eugene Police Department on July 28 after a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records. Bryan was locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4.
After the actor's attorney claimed that "paying the electronic surveillance fees while supporting his children causes Mr. Bryan a great financial hardship," the judge lowered the daily payments to $20.
His hearing over the incident is scheduled for September 5; however, Bryan's no stranger to legal battles.
Before his latest arrest, Bryan was accused of bilking investors out of $5,000 to $25,000 by selling worthless interests in a bogus technology startup. He denied the allegations.
Bryan was also charged with felony strangulation and harassment in a 2020 incident with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He avoided jail time by pleading down to two misdemeanors.