'Home Improvement' Alum Zachery Ty Bryan Ordered to Pay $108k After Blowing Off Movie Investor Lawsuit

More financial woes for Zachery Ty Bryan. The troubled Home Improvement alum has been hit with a default judgment after being accused of "tricking" a movie investor out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.