'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Tried to Call Tim Allen Before Recent Arrest: Wants TV Dad to 'Keep His Trap Shut'
Tim Allen's Home Improvement TV son Zachery Ty Bryan is branding the loudmouth comic a total tool for taking public shots at him over personal problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryan — who played Allen's oldest kid, Brad Taylor, on the popular 1990s sitcom — was most recently accused of bilking investors out of $5,000 to $25,000 by selling worthless interests in a bogus technology startup.
Allen, 70, addressed the accusations against his ex-costar.
"I don't know what's going on with him," Allen said in response. "At a certain point he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reaching to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control.
"I don't know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don't know."
Insiders say the comments left Bryan boiling. He protested the tech project was not a "shady scam" and said a 2020 fight with girlfriend-turned-fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright — now mom to three of his seven kids — was overblown.
But Bryan, 41, was charged with felony strangulation and harassment in the incident with Cartwright, avoiding jail time by pleading down to two misdemeanors.
"Zachery says he's tried to reach out to Tim over the years," squealed a source. "He wants to tell Tim to keep his big trap shut."
Bryan was arrested on July 28 and charged in Eugene, Oregon, with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery and harassment.
The Eugene Police Department issued a statement about Bryan’s arrest.
"At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)," the statement obtained by PEOPLE read.
However, Bryan's attorney, John Kolego, said that “presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgment until they see what the actual facts are."
Following his arrest, Cartwright showed him support.
The Home Improvement star was accused of pocketing $50k as part of an alleged crypto scheme, but that wasn't the first time he had made headlines for allegedly scamming an investor out of money.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Bryan was sued for $250k last year by a movie producer who said the actor "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.