Zachery Ty Bryan's Ankle Monitor Payments Reduced to $20-Per-Day After Crying Financial Hardship

Zachery Ty Bryan's plea to waive his ankle monitor fee worked — well, sort of. The embattled Home Improvement alum will still have to pay for the tracking device but at a lower price after telling the judge he can't afford to make the $50 daily payments. Bryan's ankle monitor fee has been "reduced to $20 per day," legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

A circuit court judge in Oregon made the decision on Friday.