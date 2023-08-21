Zachery Ty Bryan's Ankle Monitor Payments Reduced to $20-Per-Day After Crying Financial Hardship
Zachery Ty Bryan's plea to waive his ankle monitor fee worked — well, sort of. The embattled Home Improvement alum will still have to pay for the tracking device but at a lower price after telling the judge he can't afford to make the $50 daily payments. Bryan's ankle monitor fee has been "reduced to $20 per day," legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
A circuit court judge in Oregon made the decision on Friday.
The troubled actor was required to wear the ankle bracelet after being released from jail earlier this month following his arrest in July. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Bryan argued he couldn't shell out the court-ordered $50 per day because his "current monthly expenses absorb most of his income."
According to Bryan, 41, his net income last year was $40,775.
While the filing revealed he "has savings," his attorney explained that Bryan "is financially obligated to support his children who are the following: Two (2) 9-year olds, a 7-year old and 4-year old from his first marriage, and 1 1/2-year-old twin girls and a 3-month old from his relationship with the alleged victim."
He said his child support payments aren't the only expenses allegedly breaking the bank.
"Mr. Bryan is also paying the rent for the alleged victim $3,750.00 per month and $840.00 for the family," the legal filing stated, adding that "paying the electronic surveillance fees while supporting his children causes Mr. Bryan a great financial hardship."
- Zachery Ty Bryan Says $50-Per-Day Fee for Ankle Monitor is Causing Him 'Great Financial Hardship,' Reveals Dire Money Situation
- ‘Purposeful Manipulation’: Prosecutors Question Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi’s Dementia Diagnosis, Believe His Symptoms Are ‘Exaggerated’
- Hawaii Resident Hijacks Steve Bannon’s Podcast, Slams Show for Exploiting Maui Wildfires as Death Toll Reaches 114: 'I Don’t Know How You Live With Yourself'
Bryan made headlines when he was arrested by the Eugene Police Department over a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records.
Officers responded to a Eugene residence on July 28, hours after the alleged incident occurred. Bryan wasn't there when law enforcement arrived but was still in the area.
The actor ended up getting locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4. Bryan's hearing is scheduled for September 5.
The alleged incident hasn't been his only legal woes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Before his latest arrest, Bryan was accused of bilking investors out of $5,000 to $25,000 by selling worthless interests in a bogus technology startup. He denied the allegations.
Bryan was also charged with felony strangulation and harassment in a 2020 incident with his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. He avoided jail time by pleading down to two misdemeanors.