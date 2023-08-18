Zachery Ty Bryan Says $50-Per-Day Fee for Ankle Monitor is Causing Him 'Great Financial Hardship,' Reveals Dire Money Situation
Zachery Ty Bryan says he can't afford the ankle bracelet he was court-ordered to wear — because his monthly expenses almost outweigh his entire income. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the embattled Home Improvement alum revealed he's been paying a whopping "$50.00 per day to finance his ankle monitor" that he is required to wear after being released from an Oregon jail earlier this month following his arrest on July 28.
According to Bryan, 41, his net income last year was $40,775. "His current monthly expenses absorb most of his income," the docs filed by his attorney, John J. Kolego, on August 11, read.
While Bryan "has savings," the filing revealed, "He is financially obligated to support his children who are the following: Two (2) 9-year olds, a 7-year old and 4-year old from his first marriage, and 1 1/2-year-old twin girls and a 3-month old from his relationship with the alleged victim."
According to the motion, his children aren't his only expenses.
"Mr. Bryan is also paying the rent for the alleged victim $3,750.00 per month and $840.00 for the family," the legal filing stated, while claiming that "paying the electronic surveillance fees while supporting his children causes Mr. Bryan a great financial hardship."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was arrested by the Eugene Police Department over a physical dispute with an adult female. The actor was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records.
Police responded to a Eugene residence on July 28 hours after the alleged incident occurred.
Bryan wasn't at the residence when law enforcement arrived, but he was still in the area. The childhood star — known for his role as Tim Allen's oldest TV son, Brad Taylor, in Home Improvement — was taken into custody at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before being released on August 4.
Bryan's attorney issued a statement about the ordeal, urging the public not to jump to conclusions about his client.
“Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgement [sic] until they see what the actual facts are," Kolego told PEOPLE.
Following his arrest, Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, showed her support amid his ongoing legal woes.
“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms," she told US Weekly. "It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”
Before his latest arrest, Bryan was accused of bilking investors out of $5,000 to $25,000 by selling worthless interests in a bogus technology startup. He denied the allegations.
Bryan was also charged with felony strangulation and harassment in a 2020 incident with Cartwright. He avoided jail time by pleading down to two misdemeanors.