Zachery Ty Bryan Says $50-Per-Day Fee for Ankle Monitor is Causing Him 'Great Financial Hardship,' Reveals Dire Money Situation

Zachery Ty Bryan says he can't afford the ankle bracelet he was court-ordered to wear — because his monthly expenses almost outweigh his entire income. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the embattled Home Improvement alum revealed he's been paying a whopping "$50.00 per day to finance his ankle monitor" that he is required to wear after being released from an Oregon jail earlier this month following his arrest on July 28.

According to Bryan, 41, his net income last year was $40,775. "His current monthly expenses absorb most of his income," the docs filed by his attorney, John J. Kolego, on August 11, read.

While Bryan "has savings," the filing revealed, "He is financially obligated to support his children who are the following: Two (2) 9-year olds, a 7-year old and 4-year old from his first marriage, and 1 1/2-year-old twin girls and a 3-month old from his relationship with the alleged victim."