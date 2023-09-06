Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly 'Avoiding' Paying Swindled Movie Investor $108k Despite Blabbing About Judgment in Recent Interview

In the documents filed in Los Angeles on August 31, Cameron Moore's attorneys say they've tried to contact Bryan about the judgment since their client was awarded $108,940.57, to no avail.

"Debtor continues to delay and hinder Creditor in this matter. Pre-judgment he misrepresented facts to take Plaintiff Moore’s monies, then ignored all court notices and orders. Post-judgment he refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery," the motion reads.