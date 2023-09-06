Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly 'Avoiding' Paying Swindled Movie Investor $108k Despite Blabbing About Judgment in Recent Interview
Zachery Ty Bryan's words are coming to bite him in the backside. The embattled Home Improvement star has been accused of failing to pay off the $108k judgment to the movie investor he allegedly swindled out of thousands — and he's avoiding the moneyman at all costs, according to new legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In the documents filed in Los Angeles on August 31, Cameron Moore's attorneys say they've tried to contact Bryan about the judgment since their client was awarded $108,940.57, to no avail.
"Debtor continues to delay and hinder Creditor in this matter. Pre-judgment he misrepresented facts to take Plaintiff Moore’s monies, then ignored all court notices and orders. Post-judgment he refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery," the motion reads.
However, the legal team argues Bryan knows he owes money because he addressed the judgment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated June 22, 2023, in which he "admitted that he was aware of Cameron Moore’s judgment."
They further pointed out that the former child actor stated on page 26 of the magazine “that he’s 'in the process’ of complying with the judgment" — but they say his actions prove otherwise.
Moore's attorneys claim Bryan continues "to ignore communications and to delay and fail to respond to all discovery requests," so they demand he pay up with interest.
The movie investor's lawyers asked the judge to award $1,110 in sanctions for failing to turn over his financial statements, claiming, "nothing has been paid on the judgment, which now totals over $111,000."
According to their calculations, it's been over 141 days, and at a rate of 10%, the interest comes out to a whopping $4,208.85 — bringing the grand total owed to $113,149.52, with court costs listed as TBD.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bryan's attorney for comment.
We broke the story — the actor was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., after being accused of "tricking" a movie producer out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film, Warning, featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
This isn't the TV alum's only legal woe.
He was arrested by the Eugene Police Department on July 28 after a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records. Bryan was locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Bryan is forking over $20 per day for his court-ordered ankle monitor after the judge lowered his payments when his attorney claimed that "paying the electronic surveillance fees while supporting his children causes Mr. Bryan a great financial hardship."