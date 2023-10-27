Home > Exclusives > Zachery Ty Bryan Exclusive Zachery Ty Bryan Accused of Hitting Ex as She Held Their Daughter, 2, and Headbutting Her Father Before Arrest Source: MEGA Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. By: Whitney Vasquez Oct. 27 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Zachery Ty Bryan's alleged physical assault on his ex-fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and her father, Ben, was laid bare in the brutal affidavit detailing the incident that led to the Home Improvement star's domestic violence arrest in July. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com exclusively, Cartwright alleged Bryan hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.

When police showed up at her Eugene, Oregon, residence, the responding officer noted he "observed Johnnie to have a small brownish colored bruise over her left eyebrow." He also noted that Cartwright had "scratch marks on her arms, neck, legs, and back." The embattled actor's former fiancée told the officer she had allegedly been "attacked by Bryan several times over the past week."

"Johnnie said she was holding their two-year-old daughter Kennedy Bryan. Johnnie said Zachery came at her and started hitting her trying to get his phone back from her," the documents read. RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Bryan allegedly attacked Cartwright's father, who arrived at the residence and reportedly saw the couple locked "in a verbal dispute."

Cartwright told police that at some point, she called her father "because she was afraid of how Zachery was acting." Ben recalled his alleged encounter with Bryan, which he said got physical after he pulled out his phone and "acted like he was filming so Zachery would stop." Cartwright's dad claimed that Bryan "charged at him, headbutting him and tackling him to the floor while ripping his phone out of his hands. Ben said Zachery left the residence with his phone." However, in her follow-up interview days later, she made it a point to state that Bryan didn't headbutt her father on purpose.

The affidavit outlined that Cartwright shares three children with the actor and lives in Oregon with the kids, while Bryan resides in Southern California. She noted that he flew to Eugene days before to spend time with their children. Cartwright wasn't the only one with injuries.

"Zachery had scratches on his arms, neck, stomach, and cuts on his hands," the affidavit stated. "Zachery told me that he was attacked by Johnnie." His ex had warned the cops that Bryan "would also have marks on him because she was trying to get him off of her." The officer also noted that while he observed injuries on the former child actor, the marks were in line with someone who is "trying to keep someone away from them or fight someone off them, they scratch and claw. Zachary`s injuries appeared to indicative of that." Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Bryan also denied the incident with his one-time future father-in-law, telling the cops, "He never had a physical altercation with Ben." RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bryan's lawyer for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Home Improvement actor was indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications. Bryan was in an Oregon courtroom on Thursday over the July incident with Cartwright, in which he “pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence," Lane County’s chief deputy district attorney, Chris Parosa, revealed. Bryan received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."

