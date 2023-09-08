No Improvement: Repeat Offender Zachery Ty Bryan Indicted For Battering Fiancée TWICE in One Month — Faces Five Years Behind Bars if Convicted

“While in the course of committing or attempting to commit theft, and with the intent of preventing or overcoming resistance to defendant’s taking property or retention of the property immediately after the taking, use or threaten the immediate use of physical force upon Ben Cartwright," the court documents read.

Bryan, 41, was not indicted for allegedly threatening the grandfather of his newborn twins and one-year-old daughter — but faces two counts of felony assault in the fourth degree with the domestic violence specifications.

Bryan's renowned criminal defense attorney John J. Kolego vehemently insisted his client is innocent.

“It is inappropriate to comment on pending litigation and what we are looking forward to is a chance to vindicate my client at trial," he told RadarOnline.com. "At this point we ask people to keep an open mind and respect the presumption of innocence because not everything that you read in the paper is true.”

Last month, Cartwright seemingly defended him, claiming she wanted “what’s best for the father of my children,” without revealing at the time that she was the victim of the alleged assault.