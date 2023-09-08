No Improvement: Repeat Offender Zachery Ty Bryan Indicted For Battering Fiancée TWICE in One Month — Faces Five Years Behind Bars if Convicted
Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan was indicted in Oregon for allegedly battering the mother of his three daughters TWICE in the same month, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The shocking allegation comes after his fiancée Johnnie Faye Cartwright publicly defended Bryan shortly after his July 28 felony assault arrest in Eugene, Oregon — and after the embattled actor cooly downplayed a similar 2020 domestic incident.
The court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the nearly 6-foot tall 200-pound star was accused of manhandling the 120-pound Cartwright on July 22 and July 28 in violation of the state’s Family Abuse Prevention Act (FAPA).
“The defendant…did unlawfully and reckless cause physical injury to Johnnie Faye Cartwright, defendant having previously been convicted of assault in the fourth degree and/or menacing in another jurisdiction against the above-named victim,” the two-count indictment stated.
“The state further alleges that the foregoing crime constituted domestic violence.”
The indictment also showed that both Cartwright and her father, Benjamin, 70, testified before the grand jury to detail the alleged July 28 attack, where he allegedly threatened his future father-in-law during the domestic fracas.
“While in the course of committing or attempting to commit theft, and with the intent of preventing or overcoming resistance to defendant’s taking property or retention of the property immediately after the taking, use or threaten the immediate use of physical force upon Ben Cartwright," the court documents read.
Bryan, 41, was not indicted for allegedly threatening the grandfather of his newborn twins and one-year-old daughter — but faces two counts of felony assault in the fourth degree with the domestic violence specifications.
Bryan's renowned criminal defense attorney John J. Kolego vehemently insisted his client is innocent.
“It is inappropriate to comment on pending litigation and what we are looking forward to is a chance to vindicate my client at trial," he told RadarOnline.com. "At this point we ask people to keep an open mind and respect the presumption of innocence because not everything that you read in the paper is true.”
Last month, Cartwright seemingly defended him, claiming she wanted “what’s best for the father of my children,” without revealing at the time that she was the victim of the alleged assault.
“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms,” she told Us Weekly in a statement. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”
The former child star-turned-baby mama beater was sentenced to three years’ probation and domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he coldly described as being “blown out of proportion.”
“We got really loud,” the brute told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”
He later admitted the fight didn’t “even really get that physical. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”
But this time the drama could get real for the has-been actor who claimed he couldn't afford the daily $50 fee for the court-ordered ankle bracelet because of his paltry $40,775 earnings. What's more, a former business partner filed court documents seeking Bryan's bank records in an attempt to collect on a $108k default judgment involving a movie project.
If convicted, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison and fined $125k for each count.