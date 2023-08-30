Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Demands 'Home Improvement' Star Cough Up Bank Records to Help Collect $108k Judgment
Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-business partner has demanded the Home Improvement star produce his financial records in connection to the nearly $109k judgment the actor owes after being accused of "tricking" him out of thousands of dollars by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film, Warning.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the troubled TV alum was hit with "an enforcement of judgment" request on August 28.
"YOU ARE ORDERED TO APPEAR personally before this court, or before a referee appointed by the court, to furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgment against you," the document read.
The investor wants Bryan to reveal his bank records in a requested November 2 Los Angeles court date to determine the best way to collect his money.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
The childhood actor was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., for the movie featuring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. The suit claimed the investor was "scammed" into giving Bryan and his production company $60k for the film, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was "fraudulent."
The investor charged that the contract was "doctored to mimic the original and legitimate Investor Agreement."
"The legitimate Investor Agreement was electronically signed by WARNING," the lawsuit read. "The Fraudulent Investor Agreement was not actually signed by WARNING. WARNING's signature was forged in handwriting."
"Unbeknownst to Plaintiff, the legitimate Investor Agreement was never signed by Warning."
Bryan — famous for playing Tim Allen's oldest TV son, Brad Taylor — recently revealed he was faced with financial hardships after being ordered to pay $50 per day for his ankle monitor following his felony arrest in July.
Bryan was arrested by the Eugene Police Department on July 28 after a physical dispute with an adult female. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment, confirmed by official records. Bryan was locked up at the Lane County Jail, where he stayed for several days before getting released on August 4.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Bryan's attorney claimed that "paying the electronic surveillance fees while supporting his children causes Mr. Bryan a great financial hardship." After making his argument, the judge lowered Bryan's daily payments to $20.