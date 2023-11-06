Zachery Ty Bryan Facing New Bench Warrant After Blowing Off Hearing Over $108K Judgment
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is facing new legal trouble, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the fresh drama in the troubled actor’s life.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant for Bryan’s arrest after he failed to appear at a mandatory Nov. 2, 2023, civil judgment hearing to address the $108K he owes an investor for a movie project.
“The matter is called for a hearing,” the minutes to the hearing before Judge Armen Tamzarian. “Zachery Bryan failed to appear on this date. A bench warrant is ordered and held until 11/30/2023. Bail is set in the amount of $2,500.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the investor claimed the child sitcom star “tricked” him out of thousands in 2021 for the film Warning, starring Thomas Jane and Patrick Schwarzenegger—the hunky son of Terminator star Arnold.
The investor, Cameron Moore, later learned Bryan was ducking him and eventually went to court and got the default judgment.
The Moore filed court papers on September 11 seeking to seize Bryan’s residual payments for 103 acting gigs – including his appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Knight Rider, Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Veronica Mars.
What's more, The Santa Clause star Tim Allen is reportedly staying far away from his now 42-year-old TV son who was allegedly involved in bilking thousands from investors in a bogus tech start-up, according to published reports.
"Tim wants nothing to do with Zach and his problems," spilled an insider to The National Enquirer. "But he'll take Zach's calls occasionally and say he'll get back to him but doesn't.
Bryan ran afoul of the law in July when he allegedly bashed fiancé Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who was clutching one of their three kids at the time of the attack. He was then accused of head-butting Cartwright’s elderly father, Ben, who came to defend his daughter from the marauding brute.
Last month, Bryan pled guilty to assault in the fourth degree with domestic violence specifications and was sentenced to seven days in county jail, 36 months of probation, and ordered to get permission from his probation officer before contacting Cartwright. He was also ordered to stay away from booze and drugs.
It marked the second domestic violence conviction for Bryan who pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and menacing following a 2020 incident involving Cartwright. He claimed that the incident “got so blown out of proportion,” in a brazen interview with the Hollywood Reporter.