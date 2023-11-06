Zachery Ty Bryan Facing New Bench Warrant After Blowing Off Hearing Over $108K Judgment

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan is facing new legal trouble, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the fresh drama in the troubled actor’s life.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a bench warrant for Bryan’s arrest after he failed to appear at a mandatory Nov. 2, 2023, civil judgment hearing to address the $108K he owes an investor for a movie project.

“The matter is called for a hearing,” the minutes to the hearing before Judge Armen Tamzarian. “Zachery Bryan failed to appear on this date. A bench warrant is ordered and held until 11/30/2023. Bail is set in the amount of $2,500.”