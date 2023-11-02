Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Shut Down in Attempt to Collect Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in $108k War
Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-business partner won't get any of the troubled actor's television money. In the court order obtained by RadarOnline.com, a film investor, who claimed the ex-sitcom actor "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 movie Warning and then allegedly "avoided" paying the $108k judgment, was shut down by the judge on his attempt to collect Bryan's "present and future income interests" from his past work on shows like Home Improvement, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and ER until the amount he's owed is paid — at least for now.
A hearing on the matter went down in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, where neither Bryan nor the investor, Cameron Moore, were present.
"Plaintiff/judgment creditor Cameron Moore’s motion for an assignment order is denied without prejudice," the court order read.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the moneyman was going after Bryan's residuals from 103 television, award shows, and movie appearances in hopes of collecting the $108k that's owed to him by the actor.
According to the investor, Bryan has refused to cooperate or make an attempt to pay the judgment — even after a process server tracked the actor down at his California home.
This outlet broke the story — Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., by Moore over the film that featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
- Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Going After Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in War Over $108k Judgment
- Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Demands 'Home Improvement' Star Cough Up Bank Records to Help Collect $108k Judgment
- Zachery Ty Bryan Allegedly 'Avoiding' Paying Swindled Movie Investor $108k Despite Blabbing About Judgment in Recent Interview
However, this isn't Bryan's only legal woe.
The actor — famous for playing Tim Allen's TV son, Brad Taylor, on Home Improvement — was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on July 28 after an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama, who alleged that Bryan hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.
He showed "signs of intoxication" when police arrived to question him before they hauled him off to jail.
"Upon contact with Bryan, I observed he appeared to show signs of intoxication. He had glassy watery eyes, slurred his words, swayed as he walked, and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bryan as he spoke to us," the officer's notes obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over the incident. He received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Bryan's attorney told Entertainment Tonight, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."
He's also forbidden from drinking alcohol or doing drugs and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."