Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Shut Down in Attempt to Collect Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in $108k War

His film investor won't be collecting the actor's residuals — at least for now.

Zachery Ty Bryan 's ex-business partner won't get any of the troubled actor's television money. In the court order obtained by RadarOnline.com , a film investor, who claimed the ex-sitcom actor "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 movie Warning and then allegedly "avoided" paying the $108k judgment, was shut down by the judge on his attempt to collect Bryan's "present and future income interests" from his past work on shows like Home Improvement, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and ER until the amount he's owed is paid — at least for now.

According to the investor, Bryan has refused to cooperate or make an attempt to pay the $108k judgment.

A hearing on the matter went down in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, where neither Bryan nor the investor, Cameron Moore, were present.

"Plaintiff/judgment creditor Cameron Moore’s motion for an assignment order is denied without prejudice," the court order read.