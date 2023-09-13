Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Going After Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in War Over $108k Judgment
Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-business partner is going after the embattled actor's television money — including his Home Improvement residuals.
In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the investor, who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film Warning and then allegedly "avoided" paying the $108k judgment, is demanding Bryan's "present and future income interests" until the amount is paid.
The moneyman isn't stopping at Bryan's Home Improvement residuals, either. The motion, which was filed in Los Angeles on September 11, revealed the investor is coming after several of the troubled star's other gigs — including his appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Knight Rider, Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Veronica Mars, and more.
The list is long — 103 television, award show, and movie appearances, to be exact.
According to the investor, Bryan has refused to cooperate or make an attempt to pay the $108k owed — even after a process server tracked the actor down at his California home.
Bryan received everything related to the trial, hearing, and declaration, including a civil subpoena for a personal appearance, the enforcement of the judgment, and an examination order — at 9:33 AM on August 30 by a registered CA process server, RadarOnline.com confirmed.
Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., by the investor over the film that featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.
Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.
The film investor's legal team argued that Bryan "refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery" — but knew about the judgment months ago and spoke about it in his June interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, this isn't Bryan's only legal woe.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, an arrest warrant was issued for the actor after he allegedly violated the terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case involving his fiancée.
Bryan was indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications.
He was released under the condition that he wear an ankle monitor bracelet and blow into a court-issued breathalyzer device in the morning and at night. Bryan was accused of frequenting establishments that sell alcohol and failing to "make multiple scheduled breathalyzer tests" — a big no-no for his release terms. However, his attorney told us it was a misunderstanding, adding, “We should have everything straightened out later this week.”