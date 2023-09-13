Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Going After Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in War Over $108k Judgment

He's been accused of "ignoring" the $108k judgment awarded to his ex-business partner.

In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the investor, who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film Warning and then allegedly "avoided" paying the $108k judgment, is demanding Bryan's "present and future income interests" until the amount is paid.

Zachery Ty Bryan 's ex-business partner is going after the embattled actor's television money — including his Home Improvement residuals.

The actor is known for playing Tim Allen's son on 'Home Improvement.'

The moneyman isn't stopping at Bryan's Home Improvement residuals, either. The motion, which was filed in Los Angeles on September 11, revealed the investor is coming after several of the troubled star's other gigs — including his appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Knight Rider, Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Veronica Mars, and more.

The list is long — 103 television, award show, and movie appearances, to be exact.