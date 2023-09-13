Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Zachery Ty Bryan
Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan's Ex-Business Partner Going After Actor's 'Home Improvement' Residuals in War Over $108k Judgment

zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

He's been accused of "ignoring" the $108k judgment awarded to his ex-business partner.

By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Zachery Ty Bryan's ex-business partner is going after the embattled actor's television money — including his Home Improvement residuals.

In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the investor, who claimed the ex-sitcom star "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for the 2021 film Warning and then allegedly "avoided" paying the $108k judgment, is demanding Bryan's "present and future income interests" until the amount is paid.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

The actor is known for playing Tim Allen's son on 'Home Improvement.'

The moneyman isn't stopping at Bryan's Home Improvement residuals, either. The motion, which was filed in Los Angeles on September 11, revealed the investor is coming after several of the troubled star's other gigs — including his appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Knight Rider, Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Veronica Mars, and more.

The list is long — 103 television, award show, and movie appearances, to be exact.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

He was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more.

According to the investor, Bryan has refused to cooperate or make an attempt to pay the $108k owed — even after a process server tracked the actor down at his California home.

Bryan received everything related to the trial, hearing, and declaration, including a civil subpoena for a personal appearance, the enforcement of the judgment, and an examination order — at 9:33 AM on August 30 by a registered CA process server, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan was sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, etc., by the investor over the film that featured Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer.

Bryan and his production company, Lost Lane, were ordered to fork over a whopping $108,940.57 after failing to respond to the lawsuit.

MORE ON:
Zachery Ty Bryan
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

An arrest warrant was recently issued for the star in a domestic violence case involving his fiancée.

Article continues below advertisement

The film investor's legal team argued that Bryan "refuses to meet and confer, to respond to emails, letters, and telephone calls, and to respond to legitimate discovery" — but knew about the judgment months ago and spoke about it in his June interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, this isn't Bryan's only legal woe.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, an arrest warrant was issued for the actor after he allegedly violated the terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case involving his fiancée.

Bryan was indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan fraud movie producer crypto scam
Source: MEGA

He was accused of violating his release terms, which included avoiding places that sell alcohol and blowing into a breathalyzer device daily.

He was released under the condition that he wear an ankle monitor bracelet and blow into a court-issued breathalyzer device in the morning and at night. Bryan was accused of frequenting establishments that sell alcohol and failing to "make multiple scheduled breathalyzer tests" — a big no-no for his release terms. However, his attorney told us it was a misunderstanding, adding, “We should have everything straightened out later this week.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.