Arrest Warrant Issued for 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan for Allegedly Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions

An Oregon judge issued an arrest warrant for troubled Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan for violating the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Bryan, 41, was busted and later indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his fiancée and mother of his three children TWICE in a span of six days in July.

The hulking brute was released under the condition that he wear an ankle monitor bracelet and blow into a court-issued breathalyzer device in the morning and at night to make sure he refrains from hitting the bottle.