Arrest Warrant Issued for 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan for Allegedly Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions
An Oregon judge issued an arrest warrant for troubled Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan for violating the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Bryan, 41, was busted and later indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his fiancée and mother of his three children TWICE in a span of six days in July.
The hulking brute was released under the condition that he wear an ankle monitor bracelet and blow into a court-issued breathalyzer device in the morning and at night to make sure he refrains from hitting the bottle.
The hand-held breathalyzer electronically sends the results to the Lane County Pretrial Services, which keeps tabs on Bryan as he awaits trial for allegedly assaulting his model fiancée, Johnnie Cartwright, 30.
The ankle monitor showed that on September 7 the boneheaded actor was apparently bending the elbow at California's Neil's Lounge Indigo, Burgers and Beer and the Beer Hunter, according to an affidavit filed by Ryan Black, a pretrial release officer monitor his whereabouts.
"The defendant is not allowed to frequent any establishments where the main source of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol," he added. "The defendant has also failed to make multiple scheduled breathalyzer tests."
An affidavit which sought to revoke Bryan’s pretrial release agreement was filed in Lane County Circuit Court on September 11 and approved by a Judge Debra K. Vogt who immediately issued an arrest warrant, court documents showed.
The no-nonsense judge also ordered that Bryan's $5,000 bail is forfeited and, "It is further ordered that a bench warrant shall (be) issued for defendants arrest, with a security set in the amount of $250,000."
Bryan’s renowned defense attorney, John J. Kolego, acknowledged the court’s actions and insisted it was a mix-up.
“It’s all a misunderstanding – we’ll get this thing straightened out,” he told RadarOnline.com, declining to provide any details. “We should have everything straightened out later this week.”
A second source told RadarOnline.com that Bryan must appear before Judge Vogt, who will determine if the former child actor gets a second chance or hauled into the Lane County Jail until the criminal case is resolved.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported Bryan was sentenced to three years’ probation and domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he coldly described was “blown out of proportion.”
“We got really loud,” the brute told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”
He later admitted the fight didn’t “even really get that physical. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”
If convicted of felony assault in the fourth degree, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison, and fined $125k for each count.