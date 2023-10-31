Revealed: Zachery Ty Bryan Smelled Like Booze During Domestic Violence Arrest, Cops Say
Zachery Ty Bryan allegedly reeked of alcohol when the police showed up to question him about an alleged domestic violence incident with his baby mama that led to his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Eugene, Oregon, police officer noted that the Home Improvement actor showed "signs of intoxication" on July 28.
“Upon contact with Bryan, I observed he appeared to show signs of intoxication. He had glassy watery eyes, slurred his words, swayed as he walked, and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bryan as he spoke to us," the officer's notes obtained by RadarOnline.com included in the affidavit read.
Last week, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over the incident. Cartwright, who shares three children with the actor, alleged that Bryan hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.
"Johnnie said she was holding their two-year-old daughter Kennedy Bryan. Johnnie said Zachery came at her and started hitting her trying to get his phone back from her," the docs read.
She also addressed Bryan's alleged alcohol intake, telling officers that he had been "drinking alcohol excessively over the past weekend" while in town visiting their kids.
Her father, Ben, also claimed that Bryan turned his frustrations onto him, allegedly headbutting him. The actor denied the allegation.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the judge issued two arrest warrants for Bryan after being informed that the star's court-ordered ankle monitor tracked him at a California bar. He also failed to blow into his required breathalyzer test.
“The defendant failed to take his required breath test and frequented the establishment, the Beer Hunter, in which the main source of income is alcohol,” a source told RadarOnline.com at the time.
When the monitor alerted Bryan that he had to take an on-demand test, “he tampered with the device,” the spy revealed.
The Home Improvement star received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval" after pleading guilty.
Bryan's attorney told Entertainment Tonight, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."
He's also forbidden from drinking alcohol or doing drugs and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."