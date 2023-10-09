Zachery Ty Bryan Slapped With a Second Arrest Warrant for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions

Zachery Ty Bryan must be itching to spend the next couple of months in an Oregon county jail.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal an arrest warrant was issued for the Home Improvement actor after he AGAIN violated the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case.

Details of the new violations were filed in Lane County Circuit Court on October 6 — just five days after he was released from county lockup, where he served three days for a similar violation reported to the court on September 11.