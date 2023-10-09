Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Zachery Ty Bryan
Exclusive

Zachery Ty Bryan Slapped With a Second Arrest Warrant for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions

zachey ty bryan pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Zachery Ty Bryan must be itching to spend the next couple of months in an Oregon county jail.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal an arrest warrant was issued for the Home Improvement actor after he AGAIN violated the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case.

Details of the new violations were filed in Lane County Circuit Court on October 6 — just five days after he was released from county lockup, where he served three days for a similar violation reported to the court on September 11.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan
Source: Lane County Sheriff's Deptartment

Zachery Ty Bryan is again in trouble for violating domestic violence release agreement.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was indicted in August on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his long-suffering fiancée Jonnie Faye Cartwright — who is the mother of his three children — TWICE in a span of six days in July.

Judge Clara Rigmaiden issued the arrest warrant after an officer from the Lane County Pretrial Services filed an affidavit declaring Bryan’s ankle monitor had him hanging out in a California bar — and he neglected to blow into an alcohol detecting device as required.

“The defendant failed to take his required breath test and frequented the establishment, the Beer Hunter, in which the main source of income is alcohol,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
lanecounty jail
Source: www.ci.cresswell.or

Bryan was locked up in the Lane County Oregon jail for violating his domestic violence release conditions in September.

When the monitor alerted Bryan that he had to take an on-demand test, “he tampered with the device,” the source told RadarOnline.com.

On September 28, Bryan was thrown into the county jail after an infuriated Judge Debra K. Vogt revoked his $5,000 bail following a similar drinking binge earlier that month.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was sentenced to three years’ probation and domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he coldly described as “blown out of proportion.”

MORE ON:
Zachery Ty Bryan
Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan
Source: MEGA

An Oregon judged issued a warrant for his arrest on October 6 after he was caught hanging out in a bar.

“We got really loud,” the brute told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”

He later admitted the fight didn’t “even really get that physical. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
zachery ty bryan
Source: MEGA

The Home Improvement star is accused of failing to blow into into a court ordered breathalyzer.

Bryan’s renowned defense attorney, John J. Kolego, declined to comment. Kolego told RadarOnline.com last month that the previous incident was just a misunderstanding.

If convicted of felony assault in the fourth degree, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison and be fined $125k for each count.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.