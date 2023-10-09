Zachery Ty Bryan Slapped With a Second Arrest Warrant for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions
Zachery Ty Bryan must be itching to spend the next couple of months in an Oregon county jail.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal an arrest warrant was issued for the Home Improvement actor after he AGAIN violated the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case.
Details of the new violations were filed in Lane County Circuit Court on October 6 — just five days after he was released from county lockup, where he served three days for a similar violation reported to the court on September 11.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was indicted in August on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his long-suffering fiancée Jonnie Faye Cartwright — who is the mother of his three children — TWICE in a span of six days in July.
Judge Clara Rigmaiden issued the arrest warrant after an officer from the Lane County Pretrial Services filed an affidavit declaring Bryan’s ankle monitor had him hanging out in a California bar — and he neglected to blow into an alcohol detecting device as required.
“The defendant failed to take his required breath test and frequented the establishment, the Beer Hunter, in which the main source of income is alcohol,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
When the monitor alerted Bryan that he had to take an on-demand test, “he tampered with the device,” the source told RadarOnline.com.
On September 28, Bryan was thrown into the county jail after an infuriated Judge Debra K. Vogt revoked his $5,000 bail following a similar drinking binge earlier that month.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan was sentenced to three years’ probation and domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he coldly described as “blown out of proportion.”
- Arrest Warrant Issued for 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan for Allegedly Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions
- 'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions
- No Improvement: Repeat Offender Zachery Ty Bryan Indicted For Battering Fiancée TWICE in One Month — Faces Five Years Behind Bars if Convicted
“We got really loud,” the brute told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”
He later admitted the fight didn’t “even really get that physical. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Bryan’s renowned defense attorney, John J. Kolego, declined to comment. Kolego told RadarOnline.com last month that the previous incident was just a misunderstanding.
If convicted of felony assault in the fourth degree, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison and be fined $125k for each count.