'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions
Troubled Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been locked up in Oregon for violating the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 41-year-old was booked in the Lane County Corrections Division on Thursday, September 28, 2023, after an infuriated judge revoked his bail and issued an arrest warrant when he went on an apparent drinking binge wearing the court-issued electronic ankle monitor, jail records showed.
Records show the former child star is currently Inmate #3933308 until he’s able to post a $250,000 bond set by no-nonsense Judge Debra K. Vogt on September 11.
When contacted by RadarOnline.com, Sgt. Tom Speldrich, a spokesman for the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Bryan was a guest in the county lockup in Eugene.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the hulking brute was indicted last month on two counts of felony assault with domestic violence specifications after allegedly battering his long-suffering fiancée Jonnie Faye Cartwright — who is the mother of his three children — TWICE in a span of six days in July.
Earlier, Bryan was free on a $5,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from drinking establishments and blow into a hand-held breathalyzer twice a day to make sure he wasn’t hitting the bottle.
But on September 7, the ankle monitor showed the actor was apparently bending the elbow at California's Neil's Lounge Indigo, Burgers and Beer and the Beer Hunter, according to an affidavit filed by Ryan Black, a release officer for the Lane County Pretrial Services.
"The defendant is not allowed to frequent any establishments where the main source of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol," he added. "The defendant has also failed to make multiple scheduled breathalyzer tests."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bryan was sentenced to three years probation and domestic violence classes following a 2020 incident with Cartwright that he coldly described as “blown out of proportion.”
“We got really loud,” the brute told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear.”
He later admitted the fight didn’t “even really get that physical. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”
Earlier this month, Bryan’s renowned defense attorney, John J. Kolego, insisted his client was only sanctioned with a 3-day jail sentence.
"He's not going to be living there -- he's going to be out Sunday (October 1)," Kolego told RadarOnline.com. "They said he violated one of the conditions and they just reminded him to obey the conditions (of his release). They just sanctioned him, he'll be out again."
If convicted of felony assault in the fourth degree, Bryan could be sentenced to five years in prison, and be fined $125k for each count.