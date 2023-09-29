'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Violating Domestic Violence Release Conditions

Troubled Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been locked up in Oregon for violating the strict terms of his release agreement in a domestic violence case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 41-year-old was booked in the Lane County Corrections Division on Thursday, September 28, 2023, after an infuriated judge revoked his bail and issued an arrest warrant when he went on an apparent drinking binge wearing the court-issued electronic ankle monitor, jail records showed.

Records show the former child star is currently Inmate #3933308 until he’s able to post a $250,000 bond set by no-nonsense Judge Debra K. Vogt on September 11.