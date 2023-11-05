Tim Allen 'Wants Nothing to Do' With TV Son Zachery Ty Bryan's Legal Problems: Report
Sitcom star Tim Allen rose from the ashes of federal prison to reach Hollywood fame and fortune, but sources say he's turned his back on troubled TV son Zachery Ty Bryan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on Home Improvement, has been arrested twice in connection to domestic disputes involving his former fiancée — and the mom of their three young children — Johnnie Faye Cartwright.
"Tim wants nothing to do with Zach and his problems," spilled an insider to The National Enquirer. "But he'll take Zach's calls occasionally and say he'll get back to him, but doesn't.
"To some friends, it seems callous. They feel Zach deserves a break just like Tim did."
The 70-year-old, who played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor on the hit ABC show, started drinking in his teens after his dad died in a car crash. In 1978, he was arrested at a Michigan airport with more than a pound of cocaine in his luggage and spend two years in prison.
"I was f-up," admitted Allen, who's been sober for more than 25 years.
But he doesn't seem to have much sympathy for Bryan, 42, saying, "All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Bryan tried calling his TV dad when he got into trouble earlier this year.
"I don't know what's going on with him," Allen said in response to news that Bryan was accused of bilking investors out of $5,000 to $25,000 by selling worthless interests in a bogus technology startup. "At a certain point he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reaching to situations that I had nothing to do with and can't control.
"I don't know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don't know."
But the trouble didn't stop there for Bryan.
As this outlet reported, the aging actor pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over an incident involving his ex-fiancée Johnnie Cartwright.
Bryan was arrested for domestic violence on July 28. According to the affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cartright, who shares three kids with the actor, alleged he hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.
Her father, Ben, also claimed that Bryan turned his frustrations onto him, allegedly headbutting him. The actor denied the allegation.
In the end, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over the incident. The Home Improvement star received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Bryan's attorney told Entertainment Tonight, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."
He's also forbidden from drinking alcohol or doing drugs and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."