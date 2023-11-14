WATCH: Handcuffed Zachery Ty Bryan Goes on Heated Tirade Against 'Psychopath' Ex After Domestic Violence Arrest
Zachery Ty Bryan unleashed on his baby mama when he was handcuffed and thrown in the back of a squad car following his domestic violence arrest. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a video from inside the police vehicle, showing the troubled Home Improvement alum going on a nasty tirade against his ex — and the mother of his three children — Johnnie Faye Cartwright on July 28.
As this outlet reported, Bryan was arrested after Cartwright claimed he hit her while she was holding their two-year-old daughter. RadarOnline.com posted the injury photos showing the exes both with scratches and marks on their body following the incident.
On his way to jail, the embattled actor called his baby mama "a manipulating piece of s---" and "a phony person" who will "convince you into anything."
Bryan claimed he'd "never hurt" Cartwright, alleging that she and her father set him up.
"They're pathological liars," he said in the video. "The reality is that she can't have me, and she's trying to put me in jail for it."
According to Bryan, his ex "told me this was going to be the case, too. She's like, 'I'm going to f------ get you arrested, and you're done.'"
"She's a f------ psychopath," he spewed, claiming she sent him a text message allegedly threatening, "I'll put you in jail."
Bryan also said his dad warned him about visiting Cartwright and the kids. She lives in Eugene, Oregon, where the incident happened. He's a California resident.
"My dad told me — my dad is like, 'She's going to f--- your s--- up.' I was like, 'F---!' I just didn't believe it. Whatever. And sure enough, this is the plan," he said while sitting in the back of the cop car.
- WATCH: Zachery Ty Bryan Claims Ex Set Up Domestic Violence Arrest While Cuffed in Squad Car, Says He'd 'Never Hurt' Her
- Shocking Photos: See Zachery Ty Bryan and His Baby Mama's Injuries After Domestic Violence Attack
- No Improvement: Repeat Offender Zachery Ty Bryan Indicted For Battering Fiancée TWICE in One Month — Faces Five Years Behind Bars if Convicted
While Bryan never ran out of names for his ex, he refused to snitch when asked where his injuries came from. The actor was photographed with deep scratches on his forearm and marks on his face and neck.
"No, I'm not — I'm not here to incriminate her," Bryan told the officer. "She's the mother of my children." Bryan also insisted, "I will never hurt her."
That's when he turned his focus on the entire female population.
"I mean, you guys need to, like, look into, like, the real problem. These girls are the problems," the handcuffed actor stated. "They literally suck you in and f--- you dry, Dude."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence last month. He received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions," and was ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval."
His attorney later spoke to ET, saying, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."
He's also forbidden to drink alcohol or do drugs, and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."