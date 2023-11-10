Your tip
Shocking Photos: See Zachery Ty Bryan and His Baby Mama's Injuries After Domestic Violence Attack

zachery ty bryan injurries pp
By:

Nov. 10 2023, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET

Zachery Ty Bryan's ex wasn't the only one who showed signs of injuries following the domestic violence incident that landed him in legal hot water. RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos from the Eugene Police Department in Oregon, showing the troubled Home Improvement actor with what appear to be deep scratches on his forearm and marks on his face and neck.

As this outlet reported, responding officers noted that Bryan, 42, showed "signs of intoxication" when they questioned him about the incident on July 28 before hauling him off to jail. In the newly-released pictures, the childhood star's grey t-shirt appeared to be ripped at the neck, in which he displayed what seemed to be surface scratches.

zachery ty bryan
The actor appeared to have deep scratches on his forearm and marks on his face and neck.

The blue-eyed Bryan also appeared to have marks on his chest and cheek. His ex, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, with whom he shares three children, showed off injuries to her face, knees, and behind her ear.

As RadarOnline.com reported, she alleged that Bryan hit her while she had their two-year-old daughter in her arms.

zachery ty bryan injuriesjpg
Bryan went to jail over the incident.

In the officer's notes, he "observed Johnnie to have a small brownish colored bruise over her left eyebrow." He also noted that Cartwright had "scratch marks on her arms, neck, legs, and back," which appear to be evident in the photos.

Last month, Bryan pled guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence over the incident.

zachery ty bryan
Officers observed "scratch marks on her arms, neck, legs, and back."

The affidavit detailed Cartwright's claims against her ex, who she alleged had been "drinking alcohol excessively" while he was in town visiting their children.

"Johnnie said she was holding their two-year-old daughter Kennedy Bryan. Johnnie said Zachery came at her and started hitting her trying to get his phone back from her," the docs stated.

She also accused Bryan of turning his frustrations onto her dad and allegedly headbutting him. The actor denied the allegation. When the police arrived, Bryan was at a neighbor's home.

“Upon contact with Bryan, I observed he appeared to show signs of intoxication. He had glassy watery eyes, slurred his words, swayed as he walked, and I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Bryan as he spoke to us," the officer's notes read.

zachery ty bryanjpg
She claimed Bryan hit her while she was holding their daughter.

The Home Improvement star received a “downward dispositional departure to 36 months of supervised probation, 7 days jail, standard domestic violence conditions, no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval" after pleading guilty.

Bryan's attorney told Entertainment Tonight, "Mr. Bryan was actually sentenced to the seven days he had already served and is not required to serve any more jail time."

He's also forbidden from drinking alcohol or doing drugs and must seek "treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer."

