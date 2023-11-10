KeKe Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Getting Physical With Infant Son: 'It Almost Became a Tug of War'
KeKe Palmer said she feared for her son's safety when she rushed to court for a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, detailing a scary alleged incident in which she claimed he got "rough" with the infant. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Palmer was granted the restraining order.
In the documents obtained by this outlet, the Scream Queens actress alleged that on "September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo's safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper."
"Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him," Palmer alleged. "Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo."
The actress said that once she became in possession of their child, he allegedly turned his aggression on her.
"Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room," the documents read.
Palmer claimed Jackson got physical with her several times over their two-year relationship, which allegedly included body-slamming her and grabbing her around the neck.
RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from her security footage that she used as evidence in her restraining order plea. Palmer claimed Jackson showed up at her home unannounced on November 5, 2023. After she told her ex that he couldn't take their son, he allegedly “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”
The Nope actress detailed another alleged attack in February 2022, in which Jackson reportedly got physical after she showed him a photo of herself in a bikini. Her ex made headlines months ago for publicly shaming her for wearing a revealing dress to an Usher concert.
During the alleged 2022 bikini altercation, Palmer claimed, “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side."
Palmer said, "The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”
In her restraining order plea, the star told the court, “I am very concerned for Leo's safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order, forcing Jackson to stay at least 100 yards away from Palmer and their 8-month-old son. Palmer was also granted sole custody until further notice.
In addition to the distance requirement, Jackson has also been ordered to turn over his handgun. Palmer's temporary restraining order will remain in place until the December 5 hearing, in which she can argue to make the order permanent.
Palmer and Jackson began dating in 2021 and broke up for good in October 2023, just months after welcoming their child.