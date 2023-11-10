KeKe Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson of Getting Physical With Infant Son: 'It Almost Became a Tug of War'

KeKe Palmer said she feared for her son's safety when she rushed to court for a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, detailing a scary alleged incident in which she claimed he got "rough" with the infant. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Palmer was granted the restraining order.

In the documents obtained by this outlet, the Scream Queens actress alleged that on "September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo's safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper."