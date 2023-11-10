KeKe Palmer Granted Sole Custody of 8-Month-Old Son and Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson

KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and their 8-month-old son.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Palmer’s motion for a temporary restraining order. In addition, Palmer will have sole custody of their child until further notice.

The order said Jackson is not allowed visitation with his son for the time being.