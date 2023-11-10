VIEW: KeKe Palmer's Bombshell Security Footage of Ex-BF Allegedly Abusing Her Used in Restraining Order Plea

The entertainer claimed Jackson had been abusive during their relationship which lasted from June 2021 to October 2023.

“The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative. Darius would “love bomb” me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him,” she wrote in an emotional declaration.

Palmer claimed Jackson showed up at her home unannounced on November 5, 2023.

She said before 11 AM, Jackson burst into her bedroom and demanded to see their son. Palmer said he wanted to take their 8-month-old to a football game.