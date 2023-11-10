‘I Am Afraid’: KeKe Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius After He Allegedly Choked, Body Slammed Her

KeKe Palmer filed a petition for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson and accused him of physical violence during their relationship. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Palmer asked a court to order her ex to stay 100 yards away from her and their 8-month-old son Leodis.

Palmer referenced a November 5, 2023 incident where she said Jackson, “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me - lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.” She said shortly before 11 AM, “Darius burst through my bedroom door.” Palmer said Jackson was not invited. She said he demanded to see their son.

Palmer said Jackson, “kept repeating that he was there to take Leo – an eight-month-old baby who is being breast fed – to watch a football game.” She said she did not agree which led to Jackson and asked him to leave. She said, “He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face. At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

Palmer added, “After Darius ran out of my house, he hurried into his car, and attempted to drive away. I had blocked his exit with the recycling and garbage cans to keep him from driving away with my phone, and he nearly hit me with his car.” She said, “The police were called and arrived before Darius left. After interviewing me, my sister, and Darius, they made him leave and warned him not to come back.”

Palmer then detailed the February 2022 incident where she claimed Jackson “choked me and body slammed me onto the stairs in my home after becoming violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture.” The actress said Jackson became enraged over a photo of herself in a bikini she showed him.

“Darius spent the rest of the night yelling at me, not letting me sleep so he could keep yelling at me. In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs,” she said. “The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative. Darius would “love bomb” me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him,” she said.

The entertainer said she had a security camera still of video which captured the attack. Palmer said Jackson had abused her multiple times over the past 2 years. In addition, Palmer said Jackson destroyed her private journals without her consent.

Palmer detailed another alleged incident that went down on February 13, 2022, where she claimed Jackson “body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.” In her petition, Palmer explained she dated Jackson from June 2021 until October 2022.

She wrote, “It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse. Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence.”

Palmer added, “ I am very concerned for Leo's safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.” The judge has yet to rule.