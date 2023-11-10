Rudy Giuliani Representing Himself in Lawsuit Accusing Him of Owing $1 Million to Ex-Lawyers
Rudy Giuliani is representing himself in the lawsuit brought by his ex-lawyers over an alleged $1 million debt.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Donald Trump’s close friend responded to the lawsuit brought by the firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron.
In the initial complaint, Giuliani was accused of owing $1.36 million in legal fees. The firm said it worked on cases for the former New York City mayor from November 2019 through July 2023.
The firm said Giuliani was invoiced for $1.5 million but he only paid $214k.
"I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done," Giuliani said after the lawsuit was filed. "It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees."
A couple of weeks before the lawsuit was filed, Trump held a $100k per plate fundraiser for Giuliani at his New Jersey golf club — in an attempt to help raise funds for his legal bills.
Giuliani’s son Andrew said the fundraiser pulled in over $1 million but claimed the amount did not cover the amount owed.
Now, Giuliani, who is a licensed lawyer, has demanded the lawsuit be dismissed. He filed his motion to dismiss ‘pro se’ without the help of any other attorney.
Giuliani argued for the claims to be dismissed. He said the law firm failed to present sufficient allegations as to when and how the invoices were purportedly sent.
“Plaintiffs attempt to state a claim for account stated by alleging that that Plaintiffs “issued” invoices and Defendant received all invoices. There are no allegations regarding how the invoices were sent, when they were sent or who sent them, and without these essential allegations, the Second Cause of Action for account stated must be dismissed,” Giuliani wrote.
Further, he argued his agreement was with attorney Robert Costello and not the firm. Costello works for the firm.
Giuliani demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court and the firm not be awarded a dime.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the IRS recently placed a $550k lien on one of Giuliani's homes and he was sued by Joe Biden's son Hunter for defamation.