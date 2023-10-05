IRS Places Lien on Rudy Giuliani's $4.5 Million Penthouse After Revealing He Owes $550k in Unpaid Taxes
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has taken action against Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump, by placing a lien on his $4.5 million penthouse.
The federal tax agency claims Giuliani owes $549,435.26 in unpaid income taxes for 2021. The lien, filed in court in Palm Beach County, Florida, allows the IRS to seize some of the profits from Giuliani's condo if it were to be sold.
According to Daily Mail, the penthouse, located in Palm Beach just three miles north of Mar-a-Lago, is estimated to be worth $4.5 million. The apartment is located on the fifth floor of an aging post-modern complex built in 1969 on Palm Beach's west side.
Giuliani, who is currently facing legal troubles including 13 felony counts of racketeering charges, has not responded to a request for comment.
Records show that he purchased the three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot condo with his then-wife Judith Nathan for $1.4 million in cash in February 2010. After their divorce in 2019, Nathan signed the condo over to Rudy, according to records.
This is not the first time Giuliani has faced issues with paying taxes. In 2019, he admitted to borrowing $100,000 from a former law partner to pay for his 2018 tax bill, claiming that his ex-wife had delayed access to his bank accounts during their divorce proceedings.
The recent IRS claim comes at a challenging financial time for Giuliani. His biographer, Andrew Kirtzman, revealed that Giuliani had lost a significant amount of his estimated $100 million fortune due to extravagant spending, legal bills, and two divorces since 2002.
In July of this year, Giuliani listed his Manhattan co-op for sale at $6.5 million.
- Rudy Giuliani Sued by Former Lawyers for $1.4 Million in Unpaid Legal Fees After Georgia Indictment
- From Mayor to Moneyless: Rudy Giuliani is 'Going Broke' and 'In a World of Trouble' After Legal Woes and Georgia Indictment, Source Claims
- NY Judge Threatens Rudy Giuliani With Jail Time If He Doesn't Pay His Ex-Wife $225K
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Giuliani's legal troubles continue to mount as he faces a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers whom he accused of manipulating ballots.
His lawyer and long-time friend, Robert Costello, has also filed a lawsuit against the former New York City mayor for $1.36 million in unpaid legal bills. Giuliani was also among the group of Republican officials arrested in Georgia alongside Trump.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is also suing Giuliani for "hacking and manipulating" the First Son's abandoned laptop.
According to the lawsuit, Hunter’s team accused Giuliani and Costello of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by accessing Hunter’s laptop’s hard drive.
“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer,” the lawsuit read.
“Although Defendants and their allies are entitled to their baseless opinions about Plaintiff and the Biden family – and they are also free to share those opinions on their podcasts and with whomever else cares about what they have to say – they are not entitled to violate federal and state anti-computer hacking laws to advance their personal and political agendas,” the filing continued.