IRS Places Lien on Rudy Giuliani's $4.5 Million Penthouse After Revealing He Owes $550k in Unpaid Taxes

According to Daily Mail, the penthouse, located in Palm Beach just three miles north of Mar-a-Lago, is estimated to be worth $4.5 million. The apartment is located on the fifth floor of an aging post-modern complex built in 1969 on Palm Beach's west side.

Giuliani, who is currently facing legal troubles including 13 felony counts of racketeering charges, has not responded to a request for comment.

Records show that he purchased the three-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot condo with his then-wife Judith Nathan for $1.4 million in cash in February 2010. After their divorce in 2019, Nathan signed the condo over to Rudy, according to records.