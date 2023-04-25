Alex Murdaugh Indicted On Additional Tax Evasion Charges, Convicted Killer Still 'Hopeful' He'll Get Out Of Prison One Day
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on additional tax evasion charges amid his hopes to one day get out of prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charges against the convicted double murderer are anticipated to happen this week with an announcement from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on 99 charges in several counties throughout South Carolina for allegedly defrauding his clients out of about $8.8 million. He also allegedly swindled the state out of about $486,000.
Murdaugh faces 32 counts of embezzlement, 21 counts of computer crimes, 14 counts of money laundering, as well as 11 counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses. Plus, the convict was hit with nine counts of tax evasion, seven conspiracy counts, three counts of making false statements and two counts of forgery.
As for the new tax crime charges, reports claim they are related to financial crimes committed by the former prominent South Carolina lawyer between 2020 and 2021, according to FitsNews.
He was previously sentenced to two life terms following a grueling six-week trial for the murders of his late wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Murdaugh's legal woes won't stop with his latest charges. He recently asked a judge to grant him more time to respond to a lawsuit accusing him of stealing millions from his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's family.
His attorney explained that his assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit has led to some logistical complications. Furthermore, it was argued that he had no ability to be deposed within the next 30 days or had any documents to produce in time.
Meanwhile, it seems he is getting more acquainted with life behind bars although he hopes to one day be a free man.
Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, said that he is eager to move out of protective custody at McCormick Correctional Institution and into the general population wing because he could be more productive, despite facing threats.
Griffin told Chris Cuomo, "He would rather take his chances on the yard than rot away in a cell, to be honest with you."