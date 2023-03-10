Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection

We've obtained the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control's Retail Food Establishment Inspection Report for the all-male prison dated June 14, 2022. The report shows an inspector started the routine inspection at 10:50 AM and ended at 12:02 PM.

The inspector made sure that anyone who came into contact with the food served to Kirkland's inmates followed the strict health codes — aka washed hands, wore gloves, didn't have runny noses — as well as ensured all products were kept at the appropriate temperature, and that everything in the food service area was cleaned and sanitized.