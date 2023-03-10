Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's maximum-security prison might be plagued with a disturbing history of sexual assault and problematic officers, but the food service is thriving! RadarOnline.com has learned the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, where Murdaugh is currently serving his life sentence for killing his wife and son, received a nearly perfect score on its latest kitchen inspection.
We've obtained the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control's Retail Food Establishment Inspection Report for the all-male prison dated June 14, 2022. The report shows an inspector started the routine inspection at 10:50 AM and ended at 12:02 PM.
The inspector made sure that anyone who came into contact with the food served to Kirkland's inmates followed the strict health codes — aka washed hands, wore gloves, didn't have runny noses — as well as ensured all products were kept at the appropriate temperature, and that everything in the food service area was cleaned and sanitized.
It only took the inspector one hour and 12 minutes to hand Kirkland a 96% score and a grade A rating. According to records, this was the first food inspection completed at the facility since the pandemic.
On June 9, 2020, Kirkland's report was marked "not completed." Eight months later, on February 19, 2021, the health department conducted a "video conference" instead of an in-person inspection, which the prison "passed."
Murdaugh, 54, began his two consecutive life sentences in a single cell earlier this month. Authorities were tight-lipped when RadarOnline.com asked if Murdaugh was being segregated from the rest of the prison population to prevent a potential suicide or guard his well-being as a high-profile inmate against attacks from other criminals.
We're told the disbarred attorney will undergo a two-month evaluation, including mental and physical health checks. Following the evaluation process, which is estimated to take 45 days, officials will determine where the convicted killer will spend the duration of his life-long sentence.
As this outlet reported, a 12-person jury found Murdaugh guilty on all counts for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, who were shot to death. At his sentencing, he declared his innocence. Murdaugh's attorneys have already started the appeal process.